Bigg Boss 18: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shehzada Dhami accuses Rajan Shahi of behaving disrespectfully with him; CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED

Bigg Boss 18 has kickstarted, and Shehzada Dhami has entered the show as a contestant. The actor, who rose to fame with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opened up about his side of the controversy involving him and YRKKH's producer, Rajan Shahi. When Salman Khan quizzed him about what really happened to him when he was ousted from the show, Shehzada explained the entire matter.

Talking to the Dabangg actor, Dhami did not take Rajan Shahi's name, nor did he mention Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, explaining the controversy, the Shubh Suhagan actor stated that in the show, he worked with dedication, but one day, he was called to the set for an urgent meeting. Dhami said that the director used rough and disrespectful language to talk with him in front of the show's unit. Further, Shehzada elaborated that the creative director of the show advised him not to wear any kind of bracelets as he was playing the role of a lawyer, and it would not suit him.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor mentioned that he forgot to remove it, so when his scene came, he removed it just before his scene. Seeing him do that, the director shouted at him, questioning Shehzada about how he could remove it and asking him to wear the bracelet. Sharing another incident that added fuel to the fire, Shehzada Dhami elaborated, "One of the senior artists was holding my hand on the set, and the director, who was standing behind my back, said ready for the shot. So, after listening to his command, I told the artist that I had to go, but she insisted I hear her out."

Advertisement

"After I gave the shot, I went to the director. The latter wanted me to listen to his command in one go. He said, 'I don't repeat things; I only say it once, and in the second chance, I lose my cool.' Replying to it, I said that if you talk to me like this, I won't listen. Later, a meeting was called, and the producer targeted me indirectly. Further, one of the members of the production team was drunk, and he came to me. That person asked why I didn't stand to greet the producer when he arrived on the set," added Shehzada Dhami.

Reacting to his claims, Avinash Mishra said that he has worked with that producer, indirectly mentioning Rajan Shahi. The Nath actor asserted that the producer and his company are ideal to work with as he has had a great experience with them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere Live: Karan Veer Mehra enters Salman Khan's show as 8th contestant