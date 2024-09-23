Bigg Boss 18 rumored contestant Avinash Mishra seek blessings at temple ahead of speculations about his participation; see PICS

Bigg Boss Season 18 is just around the corner and fans can't wait to see Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan take the role of the host once again. Several prominent faces from the industry are speculated to be a part of the upcoming season. One of the rumored contestants is Avinash Mishra. Today, Avinash was clicked in the city as he arrived at a temple.

On September 23, Avinash Mishra stepped out to visit a temple in the city. Decked up in a blue kurta and white pajama, Avinash looked smart in this subtle outfit. In the attached pictures, Avinash can be seen buying flowers before entering the temple and even interacting with a person at the temple's doorstep. The actor even posed for the pictures here.

Speculations about Avinash's participation have caused quite a stir on the internet. Avinash, who was last seen in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, has been in the news lately as rumors are rife that he might be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18.

Apart from Avinash Mishra, a few others like Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey are rumored to be confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

Speaking about the 18th edition, Bigg Boss 18 promo was shot early in this month, on September 5 featuring Salman Khan. The superstar host was captured by paparazzi after he shot for the promo. On September 17, the channel officially announced Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media handles.

On September 22, the first official trailer featuring Salman Khan was released on Instagram. Along with this promo, the makers also announced the premiere date and time. Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6 and will air every day at 9 PM on Colors TV.

Workwise, Avinash Mishra has been a part of several shows like Titli, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Durga- Mata Ki Chhaya and a few others.

