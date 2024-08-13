Aapka Apna Zakir: John Abraham and team Vedaa discuss struggles of living in Mumbai with host Zakir Khan

Aapka Apna Zakir is the latest show to go on air with comedian Zakir Khan as host. Viewers have high hopes for the recently premiered show. While Rakummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were the guests for the first episode, the second episode will be another star-studded one. Bollywood actor John Abraham, along with the team of his upcoming film, Vedaa will grace Zakir Khan’s show.

Sony TV, the official channel where Aapka Apna Zakir airs uploaded a promo on their Instagram handle, giving a glimpse to viewers of what they can expect from the episode. Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and John Abraham will be the guests. As the host Zakir Khan welcomes them, they take their seats and discuss the problems of living in metro cities like Delhi and Bombay.

Watch the promo of Aapka Apna Zakir here:

Zakir Khan says that every individual at some point in their lives should live in Delhi for a few years. Abhishek Banerjee says that one learns to live in fear of road rage after staying in Delhi. John Abraham tells him that nothing like this happens in Mumbai and shares one incident.

The actor shares that somebody overtook him on the road and he decided to follow the person on his bike. But when he managed to catch up with him, he only said, “What ya?” Abhishek Banerjee says the problem is people in Mumbai argue in English, that’s why nothing happens.

Advertisement

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Iss hafte Zakir ke manch par Abhishek Banerjee aur John Abraham ne sunaye Mumbai se related kuch mazedaar kisse!”

Talking about Vedaa, it is directed by Nikkhil Advani and features John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is scheduled for theatrical release on Aug 15. The film traces the journey of a young woman, played by Sharvari who faces and resists a repressive system, and John plays a court-martialed Army Officer who trains her to fight her oppressors.

On the other hand, Aapka Apna Zakir airs every weekend at 9:30 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir REVIEW: Zakir Khan is no more 'sakht launda' before Shweta Tiwari; Rithvik Dhanjani adds tadka of comedy