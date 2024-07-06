Zakir Khan to kick off new comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir; says, "Dil jeet lunga from bacha to dada" - Watch

Popular comedian Zakir Khan is all set to make his presence feel in the TV world with a brand new TV show called Aapka Apna Zakir. The show is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television and will leave everyone rolling on the floor laughing. The makers, earlier today dropped the first promo of the show and it deserves your attention.

It is interesting to note that when the teaser of the show came out, fans showed a lot of love to the comedian who is known to touch the hearts of his 6.2 million followers with his content.

Zakir Khan's TV debut with Aapka Apna Zakir:

The trailer begins with a person making a broadcast announcement by saying, "2024 mei aaega toh, aaega toh, aaega toh Zakir hi". (Zakir Khan rules the year of 2024). Two people who are shown to be drinking tapri chai ask, "Yeh Zakir kaun hai beh?" Soon enough they see a huge crowd dancing in a parade after hearing the broadcaster make the announcement. The man making the announcement later says, "Woh hai maa ka ladla, tau ka chela, dosto ka dost, dushmano ka bhi dost".

Watch Zakir Khan's new show promo titled Aapka Apna Zakir:

Talking further about the promo, when the camera shifts to Zakir Khan, he can be heard saying, "Bhaiyya na mei garibi mitaunga, na naukri dilwaunga, na muft ka ration, na free ka lamba chauda bhashan". (I will neither remove poverty nor give job lectures, distribute ration, or give long sermons). One of the people from the crowd asks, "Lekin aa hi kyu raha hai"? (Why is he even coming), to which Zakir reverts, "Khushiyon ki guarantee hai, manoranjan ka wada aur sabka dil jeet lunga from bacha to dada". (Happiness and entertainment are promised along with winning the hearts of everyone- from a child to a grandfather).

More about Aapka Apna Zakir:

The makers did not reveal the release date of the show but just captioned the promo video as, "Aapse milne aayega. Aur aap hi mein mil jaayega. Aapka Apna Zakir. Jald hi. Sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevison par". (The show will launch soon on SonyEntertainmentTelevison).

Talking about the show further, according to a report by PTI, the comedy series promises to offer viewers an engaging experience filled with abundant shayaris, life hacks, and endless laughter. Zakir Khan, known for his impeccable comedic timing and poignant shayaris, will leave viewers either reflecting deeply or momentarily forgetting their romantic woes. The show is expected to appeal to a wide audience, resonating with people of all ages and from various backgrounds.

