Aapka Apna Zakir: Karan Johar reveals he was shy when narrating kiss scene to Dharmendra for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Zakir Khan made his television debut on Saturday (August 10) with his talk show, Aapka Apna Zakir. The show, which had Karan Johar as its first guest, served laughter, fun, and heart-tugging anecdotes. From calling Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cringe to shedding light on the bond with his mother, the acclaimed filmmaker made candid revelations. He mentioned being shy about Dharmendra's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In one of the segments of Aapka Apna Zakir, the stand-up comedian asked Johar what he said to Dharmendra about the kissing scene in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. To this, Karan explained, "Main thoda shy ho gaya tha jab main Dharam ji ke paas gaya tha narrate karne kyunki sequences kuchh aise the jahan unko gaana hai 'Abhi na jao chhod ke'. Uske baad aap jaante hain ki sequence ke end mein hota kya hai

(I was a little shy when I went to Dharam ji to narrate because the sequences were such that he had to sing 'Abhi na jao chhod ke.' After that, you know what happens at the end of the sequence)."

Further, the renowned director said, "wo part jab aaya, toh main khud sharmaane laga. Toh he said ki kya hua hai. Maine kaha ki sequence ke end mein yeh hota hai, He said, 'Toh? Main actor hun aur tum director ho. Jo aap mujh se kaho, main kar dunga'

Advertisement

(When that part came, I felt shy. Then he asked me what happened. I said this happens at the end of the sequence. He said, 'So? I am an actor, and you are the director. Whatever you tell me, I will do it.')."

Take a look at one of the promos from Aapka Apna Zakir's premiere episode here:

For the uninitiated, Aapka Apna Zakir features Zakir Khan as the host. Rithvik Dhanjani portrays his cricket acquaintance, while Shweta Tiwari plays the stand-up comedian's neighbor. She impresses us with not just her beauty but her entertaining nature. Gopal Datta, as Zakir's buddy, and Paresh Ganatra, as his financial advisor, also amp up the entertainment quotient.

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir: Karan Johar calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'cringe'; reveals Shabana Azmi criticized the film for THIS reason