Aapka Apna Zakir: Karan Johar calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'cringe'; reveals Shabana Azmi criticized the film for THIS reason

Aapka Apna Zakir is the new talk show offering viewers doses of laughter. Hosted by a popular standup comedian, the show aired its premiere episode today (August 10), with Karan Johar appearing as the guest. The filmmaker shared numerous anecdotes related to his personal life and career. He shared how Shabana Azmi criticized Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by underlining its gender politics, which apparently led Johar to apologize to her. Also, the renowned producer mentioned finding the film cringe.

Zakir recalled one of Karan's old interviews and elaborated on how the director wasn't convinced by the fact that he couldn't do justice to the Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Giving an explanation, Johar said, "Mujhe apni koi film jo hai, woh achhi nahi lagti (I don't like any of my films)."

Further, the 52-year-old asserted that he wants to redo several segments of his films if given a chance. Adding more, Karan remarked, "Whenever Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is telecasted on television, or I watch it somewhere, I feel what kind of cringe content I make. I can notice numerous mistakes and loopholes in that movie."

When Zakir Khan asked more about it, KJo reminisced about one of the incidents that happened to him. The latter revealed that Shaban Azmi called him and schooled him for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's gender politics.

Johar explained, "Unhone kaha ki iss film ki politics kya hai Karan? Jab baal chhote the tab pyaar aur ishq nahi hua tha. Wo khoobsurat hogayi aur uske baal lambe hogaye toh usko ishq ho gaya (She said what is the politics behind this film? When her (Anjali) hair was short, there was no love. She became beautiful, and when her hair grew long, he fell in love with her)." However, when the veteran actress demanded an explanation for the same, Karan apologized.

For the unversed, Aapka Apna Zakir will air a new episode every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV at 9.30 PM. Viewers can also catch up on the show on SONY LIV. The show has an exciting lineup of celebrity guests, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, John Abraham, and more.

