Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Zakir Khan questioning Shraddha Kapoor about her love life to Karan Johar remembering his father; 5 moments to look forward to

Zakir Khan, known for his multitalented persona, is set to leave audiences amazed with his new upcoming show Aapka Apna Zakir. The show is set to premiere this week and the first episode has an interesting ensemble of special guests such as Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. From fun interaction to emotional conversation, here's what audiences can expect from the first episode of the show.

Here are 5 moments to expect from Aapka Apna Zakir's first episode:

1 - Zakir Khan's amazing one-liners:

When a fan said, "Love you, Zakir bhai," Zakir quipped, "Zindagi mei yahi kamaya hai, ladke love you bolte hai (I earned this in life that boys say Love you to me)."

After hearing the loud music, Zakir Khan told the musician, "Bhai thoda haule haule bajana, mera dil kacha hai (Don't play loud music, my heart is weak)." Praising himself, Zakir said, "Dekh rahe ho humara bhi naam hai, aise nahi mil gaya Sony pe show (See even I have a name and so I have a show on Sony)."

Shweta Tiwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Paresh Ganatra, and Gopal Datt's addition to the show and their fun antics will surely be unmissable.

2 - Karan Johar's interaction with Zakir Khan:

Referring to Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zakir Khan asked, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mei aapne Dharam Ji ko kya samjaya? (What did you explain to Dharam Ji?) Karan Johar bursts out in laughter.

Further, Karan Johar remembered later father Yash Johar and expressed, "When Papa became a producer, Dostana film worked well. However, after that, all films flopped. When films don't work, the industry has a reaction." Zakir inquired how did the industry react.

Karan revealed, "Your failure is announced to the world. I am just sad that Papa wasn't there with me when Dharma Productions was in its best phase." Zakir assured Karan that his late father must be extremely proud of him.

3 - Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as special guests:

Stree 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen gracing Aapka Apna Zakir in the premiere episode. While interacting with Shraddha, Zakir asked, "What's your idea of romance? Aapko kisise mohabat hai, nahi hai bata dijiye kyuki hum sunne ke liye toh tayaar nahi hai. (Do you love someone, if yes then you can tell but we are not ready to listen)."

4 - Karan Johar's demand for Zakir Khan:

As soon as Karan Johar appeared on stage, Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba played. To this, Karan Johar demands from Zakir Khan to do the hook step of Tauba Tauba. Rithvik Dhanjani is seen joining them and doing the hook step along with Zakir and Karan.

5 - Karan Johar's mom's reaction to Padma Shri:

Karan Johar revealed how his mother Hiroo Johar reacted after he received a Padma Shri (fourth-highest civilian award). Karan mentioned that he first informed his mother when he received the Padma Shri Award. He then revealed that his mother was shocked to know this and asked him, "Sahi sahi suna hai tumne? Are you sure? Galti toh nahi ho gayi." Karan revealed how he was surprised to see his mother's hilarious reaction.

Speaking about Aapka Apna Zakir's show, the chat show is set to premiere on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM on Sony TV.

