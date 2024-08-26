Celebrating Rubina Dilaik's saree style evolution on her birthday; From classic to contemporary

Rubina Dilaik, a prominent name in the television industry, was born on 26 August 1987 and raised in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She is recognized for her bold fashion choices and impeccable style of dressing. She effortlessly wears every look, whether glamorous dresses or stunning sarees. She shares stunning glam moments on her Instagram feed, keeping her fans engaged. But to us, the television queen radiates even more grace when she adorns an elegant saree.

Rubina started her acting career with Choti Bahu, where she played Radhika Shastri. This role helped her establish a strong presence in the television industry. She further showcased her talent as Sita in Devon Ke Dev.Mahadev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju.

Rubina portrayed Soumya Singh in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and gained immense popularity. She played a transgender character and later won Bigg Boss 14, overshadowing Rahul Vaidya, the first runner-up. During her time in the Bigg Boss house, she often clashed with fellow contestants due to her perceived superiority complex.

The actress also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In 2022, she made her Hindi film debut in Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. Dilaik showed sensational moves in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

As we celebrate Rubina Dilaik's birthday today (August 26), let's explore her timeless and modern saree styling looks, ranging from classic to contemporary.

Top 5 saree styles of Rubina Dilaik

Let's check out Rubina Dilaik's glamorous and graceful saree looks.

Enchanting look in lavender saree

Rubina Dilaik looked enchanting as she donned a sheer lavender saree teamed with a strapless, bustier-style corset blouse in a black hue and embroidered with reflective silver sequins and beads. The saree came in dual lavender tones. Dilaik draped the see-through six yards, in traditional style, around her body. She completed her look with statement beaded earrings. Her minimal makeup and delicate curls added a touch of charm to her ensemble.

Exuding sultry vibes in red

Rubina looked stunning in a wrapped saree. She rocked a sexy vibe in a red shimmering crop saree with a plunging sleeveless blouse, showcasing a modern and chic style. The saree's dhoti pattern highlighted her toned legs. She completed her saree look with statement earrings and went for smokey eyes and sharp eyebrows to enhance her look. With her open tresses, she exuded hot waves effortlessly.

Rubina Dilaik's golden glow

The actress looked regal in a golden Kanjeevaram saree, resembling a true Maharani. She adorned herself with majestic royal jewelry featuring a Rani haar, matching gold earrings, and gold kadas. Her elegant look was enhanced by a low bun embellished with real red roses. Opting for bold makeup and a striking red lip shade, she proudly showcased her sindoor and bindi, perfectly complementing her entire ensemble.

Rubina in sexy blue saree

The actress exuded beauty and hotness in a stunning sky-blue chiffon saree paired with a heavily embellished golden blouse featuring blue shoulder patterns. With its plunging neckline and delicate white feather-like details, the blouse added a touch of drama to her look, stealing the spotlight.

Rubina's unique styling of draping the pallu through her blouse added an extra flair. She accessorised her look with golden ear studs, rings, and a golden bracelet. She went for a subtle makeup look for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and pink lipstick. Lastly, she finished her look to perfection with a messy bun.

Rubina Dilaik shines in sequinned saree

Stepping up her style game, Rubina Dilaik rocked a dusty mauve sequinned saree with an embed bralette blouse. Her look exuded sheer hotness with a dramatic pallu and intricately detailed blouse straps. Opting for a super glam appearance, she chose nude makeup, letting her dark lips steal the show without heavy eye makeup. In accessories, she picked a stunning choker set, which she paired with a matching finger ring and stud earrings while sporting a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Rubina Dilaik's personal life is as follows: She is currently enjoying motherhood with her two cute little dolls, Jeeva and Eedha. In case you didn't know, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin daughters into the world some time ago.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu and dated for a few years. Abhinav and Rubina then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. The couple later took part in Bigg Boss season 14 as well. She's currently on vacation to celebrate her birthday with her husband.

