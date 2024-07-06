Abhinav Shukla drops an aww-dorable click with baby girl Jeeva as he takes her for a stroll; Check out

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik make for one of the most beloved duos from telly town. The power couple, who went through tough times in their marriage but endured it, are now enjoying every bit of their togetherness. The two are frequently seen having a joyful time on mountains and other serene locations.

Abhinav, who is a hard core nature admirer, is now making sure to inculcate the love for outdoors in his twin daughters too. The actor recently dropped a picture giving a glimpse of him spending quality time with his little bundle of joy, Jeeva.

Abhinav Shukla’s post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Abhinav Shukla uploaded a frame wherein he is seen holding Jeeva in his arms. The actor is looking lovingly at his daughter while her face is away from the camera. The text below the visual reveals that Abhinav took a 2 km walk with his little munchkin. Background view of the photo shrieks tranquility.

In the caption space, the Silsila…Badalte Rishton Ka actor disclosed that his twins are quite fond of walks. He penned, “E & J love their evening walks!”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram post here:

Abhinav Shukla’s heartfelt post for Rubina Dilaik on their 6th anniversary

Advertisement

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have faced several challenges in their relationship. However, they have always stood the test of time and emerged victorious in all the trials.

The pair celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary recently. To wish his ladylove on the special day, Abhinav shared a heart-touching video compiling multiple unseen delightful visuals and candid moments of the couple. It depicted their travel diaries and highlighted their unwavering bond.

About Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla forayed into acting in 2007 with youth-based show Jersey No. 10. Since then, he has been part of various hit shows like Chotti Bahu, Geet…Huyi Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Diya Aur Bati Hum among others.

Abhinav garnered headlines for his stint on Bigg Boss 14 alongside wife Rubina Dilaik. The two were on the verge of separation when they decided to give it a last chance by participating in the controversial reality show. Later, the actor was seen showing his daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia's '24 hours bliss' is all things sweet and overwhelming; WATCH