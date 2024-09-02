EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals feeling 'exhausted' as Vanraj Shah in Anupmaa; talks about quitting show

Sudhanshu Pandey shook the nation with his decision to quit Star Plus show Anupamaa after playing one of the most iconic characters, Vanraj Shah, for around four years. In an exclusive chat with Hindi Rush, Sudhanshu spoke at length about his decision to quit the show and the factors that helped him decide the same. Read on to know what Pandey has to say.

Sudhanshu Pandey on being exhausted as an actor in Anupamaa

Talking about why he quit Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Samay aa chuka tha. Mujhe yeh lag raha tha ki chaar saal se maine bahot kuch diya iss character ko. Mai jitne colors ussme daal sakta tha, jitne shades mai laa sakta tha, jitne alag alag tarah ki cheezin kar sakta tha, woh maine already kiya. Toh mujhe aisa lag raha tha kaafi time se ke shayad abb mai as an actor exhaust ho raha hu toh samay aane wala hai or woh samay aagaya or jis din woh samay aaya, usdin maine sabko mil ke gale laga ke waha se nikal gaya."

Take a look at the entire exclusive interview of Sudhanshu Pandey here:

(It was the right time for me to quit the show. I gave a lot for four years to the show. I added all the colors, shades, and different antics to the character that I could. Thus, after a point, I had started feeling exhausted as an actor and knew that the time would soon come when I quit the show and that's what happened. When the time came, I met everyone, hugged them, and bid goodbye.)

Sudhanshu Pandey mentions it was a well-thought decision to quit the show

Sudhanshu Pandey mentioned that his choice to leave Anupmaa wasn't made overnight. He explained that while the idea crossed his mind, it took him some time to fully develop and take action on it.

He said, "Manthan toh bahot samay se chal raha tha.. Or wohi manthan chalte chalte ek apne aap mey ek decision mey badal gaya ki abb kuch aur karna hai. Kyuki as an actor maine throughout my career experiment kiya hai."

(The thought was in my mind for a long time and eventually, the thought turned into reality because I wanted to do something different. As an actor, I have always experimented a lot in terms of characters and thus I made the decision.)

Sudhanshu Pandey on fans' response to his exit from Anupamaa

The Singh Is King actor said, "Maine chaar saal diya hai or iss character ko iss tarah nibhaya hai ki aaj pata chal raha hai ki log usse kitna emotionally jude hue hai toh mujhe lagg raha hai ki maine kuch toh acha kiya hai. Mera yeh manna hai ki jab bhi jis cheez ka samay hota hai, jis cheez ka samay hota hai woh us samay aati hai or samay aane pe jaati bhi hai.

(I have given four years to the character and played it so well that now I have realized how many people are emotionally attached to the character and this makes me feel that I have done something remarkable. I always feel everything has a time and things happen accordingly.)

Talking about the immediate reason for his exit, the Veer Ki Ardaas Veera actor said, "Iss cheez ka koi bhi zariya bane, wajeh bane, usmey humko jaane ki zarurat nahi hai kyuki jo ultimate cheez honi hai woh toh ho rahi hai."

(Whatever might have caused it, we shouldn't bother about that as what happened was always eventually supposed to happen).

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

