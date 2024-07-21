Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni extends support to GF Jasmine Bhasin as she suffers from eye infection; dedicates THIS song for lady love

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin is going through a tough phase. The talented actress suffered cornea damage recently while she was attending an event in New Delhi. The actress' eyes were bandaged following excruciating pain and discomfort. As Bhasin battles the tough time, her beau Aly Goni sent her positive energies as he shared a beautiful post for her on social media and also made the actress feel special.

Aly Goni's message for Jasmine Bhasin as she suffered from cornea damage

As Jasmine Bhasin suffered a medical condition, her beau Aly Goni took to social media and made efforts to make her lady love feel special. Aly shared a beautiful picture with Jasmine and dedicated a soothing song to her depicting the importance of her presence in his life. He dedicated Tu Hai Toh from the movie Mr & Mrs Mahi. And captioned the post as "Strongest (finger heart emoji)."

Take a look at Aly Goni's special post for Jasmine Bhasin here:

Jasmine Bhasin shares her current health update

Jasmine Bhasin took to social media to share her current health update as her friends and fans from the industry were worried for her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a picture of herself smiling as she posed with glares covering her eyes and she wrote, "Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

Jasmine Bhasin suffers cornea damage

In an interview with ETimes, Jasmine Bhasin narrated that she suffered cornea damage as she wore lenses for an event in Delhi. She mentioned that she faced discomfort right after wearing the lenses, however, she planned to attend the event and see a doctor after the same since it was a work commitment. Her team helped her during the event as she wore glasses and attended the same.

However, after a while, she couldn't see anything and was rushed to the doctor post the event. Doctors told her about the cornea damage and bandaged her eyes. They stated that Bhasin would recover within four to five days.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant mentioned that she suffered excruciating pain and felt discomfort even while sleeping.

Pinkvilla wishes a speedy recovery for Jasmine Bhasin!

