PICS: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin flaunt their cutest pout, Karan Kundrra's comment will make you scream 'Tauba Tauba'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni continue to enchant their fans by posting cute and mushy pictures. The Splitsvilla 5-star posted an array of mesmerizing pictures with his beloved Jasmin, and what caught fans' attention was the cute pout that the couple in love did candidly and Karan Kundrra's adorable comment.

This is not the first time that Jasly, as they are affectionately called by their fans, have posted mushy snaps on their social media feed.



Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin set vacation goals:

As seen in the snap, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have closed their eyes, and are doing an imaginary lip lock. If you look at the next two pictures, Aly and his ladylove are in striking, candid poses that will totally win your hearts, but it was Karan Kundrra's comment that stole hearts.





Tejasswi Prakash's BF Karan Kundrra writes a mushy line:

The Laughter Chefs star could not stop commenting by writing, "Uff," which totally makes us believe that there cannot be anyone better than Karan Kundrra giving the best replies on cute snaps of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story:

Credits to Bigg Boss 14 and the destiny that Jasmin Bhasin met the love of her life, Aly Goni. As per a report by Hindustan Times, it was back in 2018 that the duo met for the first time in Mumbai before they headed for Argentina to take part in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

It was in Argentina that the Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega actor became friends with the Vaanam actress. Well, when the duo met in Bigg Boss 14, it was then that they realized that they were hitting off more than just friends.

Inseparable 'Jasly':



After the love birds, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, exited Bigg Boss 14, they could not stay without one another. The pair, to date, continue to shell off a couple of goals and always give their fans perfect relationship goals. The 34-year-old actress is good friends with Aly's sister Ilham Goni, his brother Arslan Goni, and Sussanne Khan, who is his girlfriend.

