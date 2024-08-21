Laughter Chefs' Aly Goni informs fans about skipping show's shooting due to family emergency: 'Had to leave for Jammu'

Popular cooking show, Laughter Chefs, has been captivating audience interest. In each episode, famous TV actors participate and prepare tasty dishes, making the audience laugh with the chaos and fun banter. Aly Goni, who has impressed us with his culinary skills, will not be seen in the upcoming episode, leaving fans disappointed.

This sudden departure of Aly Goni left the audience worried about his health issues. For an update, fans messaged Aly Goni asking him the reason for not shooting for Laughter Chefs and inquiring about his well-being.

Therefore, Aly Goni addressed the fans' concerns and took to his Instagram to share a note saying, "Hi guys, so many messages asking why I am not there on the Laughter Chef shoot... I'm perfectly fine. Thank you... had to leave for Jammu for some family emergency... Will be back on set next week." Along with his reason for not shooting for Laughter Chefs this week, Aly Goni also assured his fans that he'll return soon.

In the upcoming episode, in Aly Goni's absence, we will see Faisal Shaikh showcasing his culinary skills. Faisal was recently spotted shooting in traditional dress, leaving fans wondering about a possible special festive dish.

Aly Goni rose to fame with his popular role as Romesh Bhalla/Romi. With his charming personality and captivating performance, he won millions of hearts. Apart from daily soap operas, Aly has also participated in reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss 14, where he realized his love for Jasmine Bhasin.

Currently, Bigg Boss fame is shooting for the Colors show Laughter Chefs along with other famous actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundara, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, and more. Aly Goni has won many stars with his impressive cooking skills, leaving us all spellbound and eagerly waiting to see more of him.

