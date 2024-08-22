Disha Parmar enjoys fun-filled vacation in Mauritius with daughter; don’t miss cute little Navya’s expression

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 fame Disha Parmar recently took to her social media to post a string of pictures and videos to share how she, her daughter, and family are having a fun time in Mauritius. Rahul Vaidya was missing in those pictures which gives a hint that he might be busy working for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

In the initial video, Navya is seen joyfully relaxing during their flight. The next clip features Disha giving a tour of their Mauritius resort, showcasing its beauty. In the final video, Navya is lounging on the bed while Disha captures the breathtaking scenery, including the expansive blue ocean. Disha captioned the post, "Absolutely breathtaking."

The comment section under the post was flooded with fans showering love on them. Disha’s fans were all hearts for her daughter Navya. Most of the comments pointed out how adorable Navya was looking in the pictures. One of the fans also commented saying “Welcome to Mauritius”. In the pictures, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress was seen vibing to nature and enjoying every moment in Mauritius to the fullest.

Disha Parmar is a well-known Indian actress who has made a significant mark in Hindi television. She began her acting career in 2012 and became a household name for her role as Pankhuri Gupta in the hit series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Advertisement

She also starred in the daily soap Woh Apna Sa and took part in the Box Cricket League in 2014. In 2021, Disha played the character Priya Sood Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and reprised her role in the third season of the show in 2023. In 2021, she married singer Rahul Vaidya, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar creates cool hashtag ‘KrishAbhi’ with Krishna Shroff’s name; Watch PROMO