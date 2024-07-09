Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar are all smiles as they pose at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony; SEE PIC

And the wait is finally over! The much talked about wedding of the year is all set to happen soon. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's super-hyped wedding is slated to take place on July 12, 2024. The couple hosted a mega pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, earlier this year, and now their wedding festivities have begun in full swing.

Yesterday, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony. Television's popular couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar attended the event in style.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's Haldi event

The who's who of the entertainment industry attended Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's Haldi function which was held on July 8, 2024. TV industry's power couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were also present at the event. Rahul chose to wear a brick-red suit and looked dapper while Disha rocked her peach outfit which complimented her husband's OOTD.

The couple walked hand-in-hand and as they left the venue, Vaidya was seen having haldi on his face. Looks like Rahul had a gala time at the event.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's pictures from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's Haldi:

Other celebrities at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi

Apart from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, the much-talked-about Haldi ceremony was attended by celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Parihar, Orry, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Veer Pahariya, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Advertisement

Salman Khan too, made a grand entry at the event. Khan has been actively participating in almost all functions hosted by the family.

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Parmar appeared in one of the episodes of the show and accepted the proposal. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and were blessed with a baby girl, Navya, in 2023.