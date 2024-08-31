Anita Hassanandani addresses rumors that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel was 'arrogant'; reveals if he didn't get work because of his nature

Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani formed a good bond while working on the hit show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. There were several reports which claimed that Karan Patel behaved 'arrogantly' on the show's sets, and didn't get along well with others. Now, Anita Hassanandani has opened up about the same and also reacted to Karan's recent post of him asking for work.

Anita Hassanandani recently sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the chat, Anita was asked about her bond with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. Speaking about the same, Anita mentioned that she was very close to Karan and had a friendly bond with Divyanka.

Anita was then questioned about Karan Patel's recent post where he asked for work by sharing an Instagram story. Anita claimed, "I didn't see this post." Further, Anita praised Karan and said, "He is so talented and amazing. He has so much talent but he just deserves one chance."

Anita added, "I truly believe if he gets a great opportunity he can be the biggest star. He can really act. He can put anybody to shape, he is so good."

When asked about the perception and speculations about Karan Patel being arrogant, Anita revealed, "Not at all. He is a lovely guy and deserves the world. He is so amazing. I don't know how I missed this post. You know for some actors we say 'He deserves more, he deserves better' I think he is one of them."

Recalling her working experience with Karan on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sets, the actress shared, "He used to come on the sets, scan 10 pages in two seconds and know what he has to do and how he has to do. He used to remember his lines quickly. He is one of the most professional actors, one of the nicest human beings and extremely talented. I just hope he gets the break that he wants so that he can prove himself."

Further, Anita mentioned how there is nothing wrong with asking for work. She further shed light on how the competition has risen due to an increase in platforms and actors.

For the uninformed, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi starred in a hit show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired from 2013 to 2019 and was one of the hit daily soaps.

