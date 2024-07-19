From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Top 7 romantic Hindi TV serials to revisit

Are you a fan of romantic stories that make you blush? Then here are some of the best romantic Hindi TV serials that you can watch over and over.

In Indian households, our daily dose of entertainment relies on romantic Hindi TV serials that come up with exciting stories about two individuals facing difficulties and finding love in each other.

Top 7 most romantic TV serials

Here is a list of the Top 7 most romantic TV serials with amazing storylines, heartfelt moments, and talented actors who will keep you hooked right from their first meet to their entire journey.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Main Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Niti Taylor, and Randeep Rai



This second season of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was aired from 2021-2023 on Sony Entertainment Television, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

This show tells the beautiful story of two unlikely people Ram- a business tycoon and Priya- a teacher who get married because of their families and fall in love with each other. Later on, their love legacy was carried by their younger daughter Prachi, and her best friend Raghav, and Pihu and Angad as the second couple.



Watch the promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 here:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Main Cast: Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Ruhanika Dhawan



This one of the most loved 2013 Indian TV shows was produced by Ekta Kapoor and is based on Manju Kapur’s novel- Custody.

Karan Patel stars as Raman, a divorced and wealthy businessman from a Punjabi family, who struggles to show his love to his daughter, Ruhi, portrayed by Ruhanika Dhawan. Their lives change dramatically when Ruhi finds motherly love in their neighbor, Ishita, a dentist who is infertile. The story includes some interesting twists and turns that eventually lead Raman and Ishita to fall in love with each other.

Watch the promo of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein here:

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Main Cast: Barun Sobti, and Sanaya Irani

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, a television series produced by Gul Khan, starred Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, making everyone go crazy over their performances.

This romantic television show tells the story of rich and arrogant Arnav Singh Raizada and lower-middle-class girl Khushi Kumari Gupta. They first meet in Lucknow after Khushi mistakenly crashes his fashion event, and later their paths cross again in Delhi.

Watch the promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? here:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Main Cast: Parth Samthaan, and Niti Taylor

Our all-time favorite youth show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, starred Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles and first premiered on MTV India in 2014. Parth Samthaan as Manik Malhotra and Niti Taylor as Nandini Murthy kept the audience hooked with their sizzling chemistry.

The first two seasons premiered on MTV India, and due to immense craze and fans' requests, the producers aired the subsequent three seasons on an OTT platform.

Watch the promo of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan here:

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Main cast: Cezanne Khan, and Shweta Tiwari

This iconic serial, produced by Ekta Kapoor, showcases an iconic love story of two completely different people. The first season aired in 2001, and the show was brought back with a new cast in 2018.

The original show starred Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari as Anurag and Prerna, two different people who fall in love with each other but whose love is tested by fate, which separates them.

Watch the promo of Kasautii Zindagi Kay here:

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Main Cast: Shaheer Sheikh, and Erica Fernandes

The 2016 romantic television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made the audience go crazy over the sweet chemistry between Sonakshi Bose (Sona) and Devrath Dixit (Dev), played by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. The show ran for almost five years and had three seasons.

The story follows a successful business tycoon, Dev, and nutritionist Dr. Sonakshi Bose, whom Dev hires to take care of his mother Ishwari's health. The duo eventually falls in love but faces challenges when Ishwari disapproves of their relationship.

Watch the promo of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi here:

Pavitra Rishta

Main Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, and Hiten Tejwani

This iconic soap opera, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, aired from 2001 to 2016, creating a beautiful legacy of Manav and Archana, who still live in our hearts.

Ankita Lokhande played Archana, a homely girl, while Sushant Singh Rajput and later Hiten Tejwani portrayed Manav, a mechanic who falls in love with Archana. After facing financial difficulties, Manav is determined to become a successful and rich businessman. The duo beautifully portrayed their characters and secured a place in the audience's hearts. The serial also showcases the love story between Purvi, an adopted child, and businessman Arjun.

Watch the promo of Pavitra Rishta here:

The romantic Hindi serials, from the iconic Pavitra Rishta to the youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, bring beautiful love stories of two individuals who go through various twists and turns but still stick to each other. Dive into these iconic love stories with a perfect mix of drama and romance, and experience the love we all wish for.

