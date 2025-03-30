Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Manish Goel STRONGLY opines on women-centric TV shows: '50 percent of the industry...'

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and a few others in pivotal roles, is currently one of the top-rated Television shows. Actor Manish Goel, who had recently entered the show, can be seen playing Raghav's role. While talking to us, Manish recently shared how TV shows will always be the audience's go-to comfort as long as we cater to their preferences. He even shared his opinions on women-centric shows made on Television.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manish Goel said, "Whether it's films, TV, or OTT, so many shows are made every year, but only a few resonate with the audience. In the early 2000s, every show seemed to connect with viewers, and most were successful."

The Anupamaa actor shed light on how times have changed. He shared, "Today, things are different—competition is higher, and content is spread across multiple platforms, including social media. However, a show like Anupamaa proves that certain TV shows still manage to capture strong viewership. Television, especially for women, remains a comfort zone. Even with theatre becoming more expensive, TV is still the first choice for family entertainment," he added.

He, however, disagreed that TV and TV shows are evolving. Manish stated, "50% of the industry has evolved, but I have yet to see a show that is entirely male-driven. Why not? Why can't we break that taboo? Why does TV always revolve around female protagonists or antagonists? I would love to be the voice for male-centric stories."

Manish, who plays Raghav in Anupamaa, said, "While TV is evolving, it's only halfway there. I hope we see change, and I hope I get the opportunity to be part of that change. It's not about male ego—it's about exploring another side of storytelling that has been largely overlooked."

He also believes that the content should change per the audiences' preferences. He said, "Television is dominated by TRPs, and while I don't fully understand how the system works, it clearly dictates everything. Storylines and content constantly change based on audience preferences."

"The flexibility of Television allows for these shifts, giving room for experiments in storytelling. This also benefits actors, directors, and producers, allowing them to adapt, grow, and create engaging content," Manish ended.

With Manish Goel's entry in Anupamaa, the makers of the show are set to introduce fresh twists and turns. Anupamaa also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!