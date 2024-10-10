Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani who replaced Muskan Bamne as Pakhi quits show; Says, ‘I didn’t want to…’

One of the most popular television serials Anupamaa is heading toward a 15-year leap. The news has been out for some time and the makers have recently dropped the promos confirming it. Ahead of the leap, many actors have quit the show and the latest actress to confirm her exit is Chandni Bhagwanani. Read on to know what she has to say about her decision.

Chandni Bhagwanani spoke to Times Now/ Telly Talk and confirmed that she is quitting Anupamaa. She stated that it was time for her to move on as the serial was taking a leap. Post the leap, she has to play the mother of a 22-year-old girl and she believes she looks too young to play the part.

Check out Chandni Bhagwanani’s recent social media post here:

She also shared if the makers approved of her decision. Chandni said, “The makers didn’t even force me to do that. They were kind enough to understand that I wouldn’t look like a 22-year-old girl's mother. I have always been told that I look chotu (small). So, this was like the most obvious choice.”

On September 9, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a clip from the serial where her character Pakhi is seen standing with a little girl. She wrote in the caption, “Signing off as Pakhi.”

For the unversed, Chandni Bhagwanani entered the show to play the character of Anupama and Vanraj’s youngest daughter, Pakhi. She replaced Muskan Bamne, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 18. Bamne essayed the role of Pakhi for several years before quitting in 2023. Nidhi Shah, known for her role of Kinjal also announced her decision to quit. She penned a long goodbye note on social media.

Talking about the characters post-leap, Alisha Parveen as Aadhya and Shivam Khajuria as her onscreen love interest has joined the cast. Although most of the original cast members have called it quits, Rupali Ganguly has been retained. There are reports stating that Gaurav Khanna has also been retained.

