Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals being told she'd NEVER conceive a baby; here's how actress embraced motherhood

Rupali Ganguly is currently in one of the best phases of her life. She is often seen enjoying time with her husband, Ashwin Verma, and son, Rudranshi, while leading the top show on Indian television, Anupamaa. In a recent video, Ganguly spoke about her struggle to embrace motherhood and revealed that top gynecologists told her that she wouldn't be able to bear a child. However, it was Ganguly's faith in Goddess Vaishno Devi that likely resulted in her conceiving a baby.

In a video shared by Anupamaa's production house, Director's Kut Productions' Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly narrated how her faith in the Almighty helped her conceive a baby. She said, "I had gone to the best of Gynecologists and I was told will not be able to have a child. My belief in my Mata Rani, Vaishno Devi is so so strong. Jo maangti hu mai zidd karke maangti hu or woh mujhe de deti hai, pata nahi, sach mey maa hai woh. (I get whatever I ask for. She is a mother in the true sense)."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's video below:

The Anupamaa actor added, "Mai unke paas gai (I went to her) and I said I really want to experience motherhood. I conceived naturally and for me, it was nothing short of a miracle. It was one of the biggest miracles in my life to become a mother and have Rudransh."

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for months. The current track revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) coming together to fight evil. The duo has reunited to take back the Kapadiya empire from Ankush and Barkha.

Meanwhile, Asha Bhavan is also in danger, and Anupama-Anuj will be determined to save the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly brings festive cheer with heartwarming Onam dance