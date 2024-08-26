Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya reveals not being informed about leap by makers; says she's not OK with onscreen romance

There are many reports related to speculated twists in Anupamaa. A few media reports suggest that Anupamaa is set for yet another leap and post that, Aurra Bhatnagar will be seen exiting the show while a new actress will be roped in to play older Aadhya. However, when Pinkvilla contacted Aurra, she refuted the buzz and mentioned that the actors were not informed about the same yet.

Aurra Bhatnagar talks about the leap in Anupamaa

When Pinkvilla contacted Aurra Bhatnagar and asked her about the rumored leap in the show, she said, "Well, for us as well, it is just a rumor. She added that production has a clear communication with her parents and if any plans regarding leap it would come from the production well in time. As far as I know, until now there have been no such plans."

She added, "But in the future, if they plan for Aadhya's love angle, then I might have to let go of the show. I am just thirteen and I would love to act my age. Having said that, so far, we haven't been informed about any leap."

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

The media reports also suggested that soon the show might take a leap and actor Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will enter the show as Aadhya's love interest. While there are conjectures regarding Aadhya's probable love story in the show, actress Aurra's mother also mentioned that she wouldn't be ok with her thirteen-year-old daughter romancing onscreen.

Aurra's mother, Deepti Bhatnagar Badoni who is also an actress said, "Since Aurra is only thirteen, we don't want her to be exposed to a love story yet. School-going age main crush hona ya phir certain likings screen pe dikhana phir bhi chalta hai, but not a proper mature love story. (At the age of going to school, certain likings or a crush being portrayed are still fine, but not a proper mature love story.)"

Are Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna leaving Anupamaa?

There were media reports that Anupamaa would take a leap and the story of the show would focus on Aadhya and her love interest while Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna might exit the show. Pinkvilla exclusively informed the viewers that the reports were untrue.

A close source to the project mentioned that the makers are not wanting to take a leap anytime soon. A highly placed source told us, "Rupali and Gaurav are leads and faces of the show. How can they quit? The media reports are untrue."

Another source added, "There are no plans of introducing new leap any time soon. A lot of rumors are making rounds and they're all fake."

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama finally seeing Aadhya at Megha's house. She ended up at her house as she felt Megha was hiding Aadhya. While Megha asked Aadhya to hide before Anupama saw her, in an interesting twist, Anupama managed to see Aadhya.

Aadhya signaled her to not take her name, indicating that Megha was too possessive for her. It will be exciting to see if Anupama will be able to rescue Aadhya from Megha and her husband or not.

