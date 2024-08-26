Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 26: Abhira asks Ruhi not to meddle in her marriage with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 26, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi crying as she thinks about Rohit’s plan to gift a honeymoon package to Abhira and Armaan. She falls down.

Armaan spots Ruhi and asks about her well-being. She replies that it would be better if Armaan doesn’t pretend to sympathize with her. Ruhi directs Armaan to go to Abhira and show his concern for her only. She doesn’t take help from Armaan.

Armaan suggests Ruhi to move on in life. She tells him about Rohit’s gift and inquires which place he would like to visit after marriage. Armaan gives her a glass of water and leaves.

Abhira comes to the scene and shares that she and Armaan would like to go to Scotland on honeymoon. Rohit talks to Armaan and wishes him luck for his upcoming life. Armaan hopes to fix his relationship with Rohit and vows to put in all his efforts to clear all differences between them. He further wishes to witness Rohit also enjoying his happy ending with Ruhi. Rohit refuses to forgive Armaan.

Abhira prevents Ruhi from going near Armaan or discussing their post wedding travel plans. She warns Ruhi and states that she needs to stop manipulating Armaan. Abhira also confronts Ruhi about spoiling her and Armaan’s date. She advises Ruhi to focus on her personal life and demands respect from her.

Abhira and Armaan share a romantic moment as the latter demands a kiss from his ladylove. Abhira shocks him with her knowledge on types of kisses. Abhira feels bad thinking about Kaveri’s expenses on the wedding. She misses Akshara.

Sanjay ponders over the consequences of Abhira and Armaan’s union. He worries about Abhira’s interference in getting Armaan back to his previous position in the firm. Krish helps Sanjay with his work.

Kaveri finalizes the gold-plated card for Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. Ruhi questions why she is spending so much. Kaveri retorts by pointing out her restlessness. She orders Ruhi to write the bride and groom’s name on the card. Ruhi asks Kajal if she knows about Abhira’s parents. Kajal tells her to check on Abhira.

Manish calls Abhira. He decides to give Akshara’s lehenga to Abhira. Ruhi taunts Abhira about the cost of her invites. Abhira decides to contribute to her marriage finances. The episode concludes here.

