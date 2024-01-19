Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 19: Adhik decides to fight for daughter against Vanraj; Yashdeep meets Anupama

Anupamaa, January 19, 2024 episode: Dimpy is filled with anxiety as Ishaani cannot be found. Titu assures Dimpy that they will locate Ishaani soon, urging her not to worry. Vanraj sternly warns Titu to refrain from interfering and to keep his distance from his family. Pakhi becomes furious with Dimpy for not being attentive towards Ishaani, resulting in her disappearance. Indirectly, Pakhi implies that Dimpy's focus is on Titu instead. Titu angrily confronts Pakhi for neglecting her own daughter, reminding her that she is the mother. Dimpy's mind is consumed with worry for Ishaani.

Adhik warns Vanraj and Pakhi

Ishaani arrives with her father Adhik and everyone is taken aback by his presence. Vanraj gets furious upon seeing Adhik and warns him to stay away from Pakhi. Adhik clarifies that he is not coming to their house, but to a public garden. He emphasizes that he can do anything for his daughter, just like Vanraj.

Vanraj angrily rejects him and forbids him from meeting his daughter. Adhik retaliates, reminding Vanraj that he is legally allowed to meet Ishaani once a month, and every month he sends gifts to Pakhi. Adhik questions why Vanraj is still preventing him from seeing his own daughter.

Adhik mocks Vanraj, pointing out that it wasn't Anupama who separated him from his children, but rather it was destiny. He brings up the fact that Samar is no longer with them and Toshu doesn't want to stay with him. Adhik reveals that he knows Vanraj misses his sons, but he's not showing his concern in front of everyone. Adhik explains that he also misses his daughter, but he expresses his emotions openly.

Pakhi loses her temper and tells Adhik to leave. However, Adhik fires back at Pakhi and tells her to be quiet. Adhik becomes emotional as he tells Vanraj how much he loved Pakhi, but she only loved him for his money. He shares how he fulfilled every wish of Pakhi's and even divorced her because she wanted to be separated. Adhik mentions that despite giving Pakhi everything she asked for, she still isn't happy.

Adhik informs Vanraj that he has made up his mind and he won't ask for anyone's permission to meet his daughter because it's his right. Pakhi warns Adhik to stay away from her and their daughter or else she will report him to the police. Titu intervenes and tells Pakhi that she can't do that. Vanraj angrily scolds Titu and tells him not to interfere in their family matters.

Afterwards, Vanraj orders Adhik to leave, but Adhik refuses. Adhik angrily confronts Vanraj, stating that he is prepared to fight for his daughter in court and show the world how much a father longs for his child. He even warns Pakhi that he will fight for his daughter's rights and walks away.

Anupama celebrates Lohri with Yashpal's family

Yashpal's mother brings Anupama to the Lohri celebration. She makes her meet everyone and insists Anupama wear a paranda. Yashpal's mother ties a paranda to Anupama's hair. Anupama gets happy thinking about the Lohri celebration. Anupama's paranda hits a person. Yashpal's brother Yashdeep arrives and meets his mother. Yashpal's mother introduces him to Anupama.

Yashpal's mother and Yashdeep discuss how Yashpal is a serious lover. They have a fun conversation with Anupama. Seeing Yashpal's mother and Yashdeep's bond, Anupama remembers her bond with Samar. She tells them that her younger son Samar respected her and had a close bond with her. Yashpal's mother informs Anupama that Yashdeep will take over the restaurant temporarily as Yashpal is out.

Yashdeep tells Anupama that he is strict but not like Yashpal. He tells Anupama that he doesn't know anything about cooking but can do the rest. Anupama shares with them that the hotel staff is there. Yashpal's mother tells Yashdeep that even Anupama cooks nicely. Anupama thinks about how she will have to restart again as her new boss is now Yashdeep.

Anuj's colleagues mention how Spice and Chutney is the best restaurant for Indian food. His colleagues show him pictures of the restaurant and he sees someone like Anupama. He then mentions how he will solve the puzzle of Anupama. Aadhya gets emotional thinking about how she has started to lie to Shruti and Anuj because of Anupama as she wants to keep Anuj and Anupama away. She cries thinking how it is important for Anupama to go back to India.

Anupama celebrates Lohri with Yashpal's mother and Yashdeep and gives them her handmade laddoos. Yashdeep likes and Yashpal's mother gets emotional seeing the laddoos and recalls celebrating Lohri in Punjab.

Kinjal lashes out at Toshu for ignoring Anupama and asks him how he will feel if one day their daughter ignores him. Toshu says that he did what he felt was right and doesn't want to discuss anything about it. Toshu walks away. Kinjal gets emotional thinking about Anupama being in the US and mentions how she must be surviving.

Anuj recalls his promise to give to Aadhya of not thinking about Anupama. However, he then constantly thinks about Spice and Chutney and Joshi Ben. Anupama gets teary-eyed as she dances at Lohri's celebration but thinks about Anuj.

Anuj remembers Anupama and mentions how he is unable to love Shruti because he still loves her. Anuj says how Shruti often prioritizes them and loves him and Aadhya. He mentions that from the time he saw Anupama in the US, he wanted to meet her. Anupama wishes for Anuj's well-being.

Shruti arrives and expresses her love for Anuj. She tells Anuj that she loves him and Aadhya immensely. Anuj feels bad after hearing this from Shruti. Shruti insists Anuj to go for a midnight drive. Anuj agrees and hides Anupama's photo.

Yashpal's mother insists Yashdeep to drop Anupama at the restaurant. Anupama gets emotional as she bids goodbye to Yashpal's mother.

Baa slaps Pakhi

Baa lashes out at Pakhi for keeping Adhik away from Ishaani. She mentions how it is his right to meet his daughter and she shouldn't drag the matter to the court. She tells Pakhi to think about Ishaani before taking the matter to the court. Baa tells Vanraj that he should not ignore Pakhi's misbehavior and that Adhik is not at fault.

Baa slams Pakhi for her behavior and Pakhi back answers. Baa then slaps Pakhi and shouts at Vanraj saying that he should have been the one to slap Pakhi. Kavya and Dimpy are shocked to witness this. Baa warns Vanraj saying that he should sort the matter with Adhik as she doesn't want Ishaani to go to court. Pakhi tells Vanraj that if he supports Adhik and lets Ishaani meet Adhik then she will end her life. The episode ends.

