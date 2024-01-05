Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 5: Anupama cooks halwa for Aadhya; reaches Anuj's house for latter's party

Anupamaa, January 5, 2024 episode: Vikram praises Anupama as she cooks Halwa. He asks her about the money she got to buy the ingredients. Anupama tells Vikram that she used the money which was given by Yashpal's mother. She tells Vikram that she got the ingredients from the Indian store which is opposite their restaurant. Anupama mentions that she had less money but still the store owner gave her extra ingredients.

Vikram asked Anupama for whom she was making the halwa. She tells him that she is making it for Shruti's daughter as she is going to their house for the first time. Vikram says that children living in the USA might not like the Indian dessert but Anupama tells him that Shruti and her fiance should like it.

Anuj can't stop thinking about Anupama and asks Shruti when Joshi Ben is coming to their house. Shruti tells him that she will come in the afternoon. Anupama tells Vikram that she also has to prepare for the weekend menu dish which Yashpal asked her to do. Vikram motivates her and tells her that she will do it and even tells her that Shruti and her family will like the Halwa.

Vanraj fumes with anger thinking about Titu's allegations and his argument with Kavya. Vanraj warns her to think before speaking. Vanraj reminds Kavya about Anupama's wise words. He tells her that Anupama always said that women should be selfless and that family and kids should be a priority for a woman.

Vanraj tells Kavya that she and Dimpy should be good daughters-in-law and wives and rest he will take care of everything. Kavya gets upset listening to Vanraj's statement.

Anupama writes down on a paper about her new job and her part-time and thanks god for the opportunity. She then thinks about writing a wish for herself but remembers about Choti Anu's allegations against her after the accident. She recalls how Anuj blamed himself for marrying her. Anupama breaks down thinking about how she lost everything and everyone.

Anuj can't sleep as he thinks about Anupama and how he has been getting signs of her being near him. Dimpy serves breakfast to everyone in the Shah family and she accidentally drops water on Vanraj's shoes. As Dimpy bends down to wipe off the water from Vanraj's shoes, Vanraj stops her and asks her to relax. He tells Dimpy that he is not angry and tells her that daughters never touch feet.

Baa taunts Kavya and Dimpy saying that Vanraj thinks and cares for them but they always taunt him. Kavya then thinks about how Vanraj has been manipulating Dimpy by calling her daughter. Kavya worries about how Dimpy has stopped taking a stand for her. Ansh and Ishani go to play.

Pakhi arrives. Baa asks her where she is going. Pakhi tells Baa that there is a get-together at her friend's house and she is going there. Pakhi tells them that the farmhouse is far and that is the reason she is leaving early. Baa taunts Pakhi and tells her that she will come home late also and Pakhi says yes. Baa tells Pakhi that she should have said earlier so Dimpy must have cooked something for Ishaani.

Pakhi tells them that Ishaani is staying here and only she is going out. Pakhi tells Baa that she needs a break from her daughter and that is the reason she is going alone. Kavya and Dimpy are shocked to hear this. Baa then taunts Pakhi saying how she wanted to have a child once and now that she has a daughter she wants a break from her.

Baa slams Pakhi saying that Kavya and Dimpy are taking care of Ishaani ever since she has returned. Pakhi answers back to Baa and tells her that if she wants to go to heaven then she should take care of her grandchildren. Vanraj then tells Pakhi to come home early. Pakhi requests Vanraj and tells him that she wants to take his new car to show it to her friends. Vanraj agrees.

Vanraj then tells Dimpy to be in the house and leaves for work. Kavya then suggests to Baa that they should make Pari, Ansh, Maahi, and Ishaani talk on the video call. Baa likes Kavya's suggestion. Kavya then says this was a suggestion just like Anupama. Kavya mentions how Anupama kept their family together but her life got destroyed. Kavya mentions that Anupama should be happy wherever she is.

Anupama reaches Shruti's house. Shruti opens the door and Anupama is shocked to see her condition. Shruti has flour on her face. Shruti tells Anupama how she tried cooking but instead created a mess. Shruti welcomes Anupama to her house. Anupama keeps her halwa and tea masala near the Christmas tree. Shruti asks Anupama to write her wish on the paper but Anupama refuses.

Ansh pushes Ishaani and she is about to fall but Adhik comes and catches her. Adhik gets emotional seeing his daughter and hugs her. Baa and Kavya are surprised to see Adhik. Shruti admires Anupama as she cooks food quickly.

Shruti tells Anupama that her fiance doesn't like Indian food but she wants him to taste her food. Anupama tells Shruti to take a rest. Shruti plays music for Anupama and leaves. Anupama remembers Anuj after hearing the music. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

