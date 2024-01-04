Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 4: Shruti requests Anupama to cook food for Aadhya's party; Will she meet Anuj?

Anupamaa, January 4, 2024 episode: Anupama's colleague takes her to their boss Yashpal, and tells him that one of their team member Vishal is going through a breakup. Yashpal mentions that he doesn't care. Anupama's friend explains to Yashpal that Vishal is not paying attention to the work and that is creating trouble for him. He tells his boss that there are many takeaway orders and too much rush in the restaurant.

Yashpal tells him that he will help him in the kitchen. Anupama's friend mentions that they will need more helping hands and Anupama can help them too. He suggests to Yashpal that Anupama knows cooking and that their work will get easy. Anupama requests Yashpal to give her a chance to show her talent. She tells him that she doesn't need extra money for cooking but she wants to learn from him as he is a reputed Chef.

Yashpal agrees and Anupama gets happy. Kavya showers flowers on Vanraj as he enters home and chants 'Vanraj Maharaj ki jay'. Vanraj shouts at her and says, "Stop this nonsense." Kavya yells back and tells him to stop his nonsense. Baa and Pakhi arrive after hearing their argument. Kavya tells Vanraj that Titu is a nice boy. Dimpy cries seeing Kavya and Vanraj argue.

Pakhi rolls her eyes and gives Baa a hint that they are talking about Dimpy. Kavya lashes out at Vanraj for controlling everyone's life just because he is earning money for them. She slams him and tells him how every father has to earn for his family and he is not doing anything different. Kavya tells him how everyone needs a life partner at every age.

Advertisement

She questions Vanraj and asks him whether Dimpy would have died instead of Samar then he would have asked Samar to remarry. Kavya tells Vanraj that he would have told Samar to find love again. She questions Vanraj why can't he have that same concern for Dimpy. She explains to him how Titu loves Dimpy despite knowing everything about her past.

Kavya tells Vanraj to be a good father and stop being God for everyone. Vanraj then slams Kavya to stop pretending to be unhappy. He tells Kavya that she wanted a good future for her daughter and that is the reason she kept her in the hostel. Vanraj tells Kavya that he wants to stay with his wife and that is the reason he is letting her stay in this house.

Vanraj tells Kavya that Dimpy can speak for herself and can take her own stand. Pakhi then tells them that she is also single and still she is happy and doesn't need anyone. She then taunts Dimpy saying that Dimpy has a family and a house why does she needs a life partner?

Kavya then lashes out at Pakhi saying that she can't compare herself to Dimpy. She slams Pakhi saying that she only projects herself as happy and successful but even she is not happy. Kavya tells Pakhi that she is showing everyone that she did great by divorcing Adhik but the truth is something else. Kavya asks Pakhi to not utter a word.

Kavya stops Baa from taking Vanraj's side. She explains to Vanraj that Dimpy needs a life partner and Ansh needs a father. Vanraj asks Dimpy whether she feels trapped in this house and Dimpy refuses saying that she is happy and walks away. Vanraj then tells Kavya that she has heard Dimpy's answer. He tells Kavya to focus on her daughter instead of Dimpy.

Vanraj, Baa, and Pakhi go back to their room. Kavya cries remembering Anupama and mentions how they need her badly as their family is not happy. Anupama admires Yashpal as he cooks food with full dedication. Anupama gives a suggestion to Yashpal but he gets angry and instead asks Anupama to cook. She then takes this as an opportunity and cooks food while Yashpal observes her.

Yashpal tastes Anupama's food and likes it. He tells her to cook one dish for the weekend and if the customers like it then she will appointed as the cook. Anupama gets extremely happy. Anupama decides to cook Gujarati food 'patra' and mentions that it is Anuj's favorite dish. Anupama's friend asks her who is Anuj but she doesn't reply.

Advertisement

Aadhya decides to throw a party for her friends but Anuj expresses concern saying how will he arrange everything on short notice. He thinks that something is bothering Aadhya and that is the reason she is throwing this party as a distraction. Shruti promises Aadhya that she will arrange everything for her. Aadhya tells Anuj that he doesn't need to be at the party and he pulls Adhya's legs saying that he is hurt.

Shruti then tells Anuj that she will take care of the food and order it from her favorite restaurant Spice and Chutney. Anuj finds a small piece of Anupama's saree that was stuck in Adhya's bracelet and then fell into their house. He remembers Anupama after seeing the piece of cloth. As soon as Anupama answers Shruti's phone, she thinks about Anuj.

Anuj is surprised after he hears 'Jai Shree Krishna' as Shruti talks to Joshi Ben. Shruti requests Anupama to cook food for Aadhya's party and tells her that she will talk to her boss. She requests Anupama to come for the sake of her daughter. Anupama tells Shruti that if her boss allows then she will come. Anupama and Anuj think about each other. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 3, 2024: Titu confesses his love for Dimpy during encounter with Vanraj