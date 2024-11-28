Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Did Raahi use adulterated ingredients to take revenge on Anupama?

Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Prem admires Raah playing with the Radha. Raahi then sings a lullaby for Radha. Anupama listens to it and gets extremely happy thinking Raahi remembers the lullaby. Prem also gets emotional. Prem informs Raahi that Radha's mother is critical and there is no one in the family to take care of her.

Raahi worries for Radha's mother and highlights how a child should have their parents close to them. Prem agrees with her and gets emotional too. As Raahi sleeps, Prem puts a blanket on her. Pakhi and Toshu sneak into the kitchen quietly and replace the good-quality ingredients with the bad-quality ingredients. He does that to prove to Anupama that Raahi is using adulterated ingredients to make the food.

Prem admires Raahi as she sleeps. Raahi takes Anupama's name, Prem caresses her. The next morning, Raahi wakes up and prays for Radha's mom. She notices Prem sleeping next to her. Raahi wakes him up and scolds him. Prem mentions how she held his hand the whole night so he couldn't go anywhere.

Radha sits on Leela's swing and Leela scolds her. Raahi defends Radha. The family arrives and asks questions about Radha. Prem informs that Radha is Anupama's employee's daughter and her mom is critical. The family asks Anupama to abandon Radha as she is not their responsibility. Everyone insists Anupama think about their family and asks Raahi to convince Anupama.

However, Raahi starts feeding breakfast to Radha. Anupama is impressed with Raahi's gesture. Jankee and Prem discuss how Anupama's family is mean and selfish. Jankee realises that the smell of the food is different after she adds the ingredients. Prem inspects and learns that the ingredients have been changed. Prem sees Toshu passing by and realizes that he has done it.

Anupama confronts Toshu for replacing good ingredients with adulterated ingredients. Prem calls the vendor to confront Toshu. Toshu gets scared and blames Raahi. He asks Raahi to confess the truth. Toshu accuses Raahi of buying the bad quality ingredients without letting Anupama know about it. Raahi loses her calm and slams Toshu for lying.

Leela taunts Raahi. Raahi gets furious and walks away. Prem lashes out at Raahi thinking that she is a culprit for bringing adulterated ingredients in order to take revenge on Anupama. Prem reminds Raahi that he promised her to not support if she hurts Anupama. Raahi argues with Prem saying that she didn't contaminate the food and walks away.

Toshu argues that he did what Raahi asked him to do. Anupama defends Raahi, however, Kinjal, Leela and everyone else blame Raahi. Anupama mentions that she trusts Raahi has not replaced the ingredients. Anupama gets a message about receiving money and catches Toshu lying. She confronts Toshu for taking a commission from the vendor for buying adulterated ingredients.

Anupama schools Toshu for breaking her trust and gives him a last chance. Radha and Prem try to make Raahi happy. Prem apologizes to Raahi for hurting her and doubting her intentions. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

