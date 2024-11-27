Anupamaa Written Update, November 27: Anupama REACTS as Raahi defends her; Maahi gets insecure

Anupamaa Written Update, November 27: Raahi and Prem decide to go to the market. As they are about to leave, Maahi stops them. Prem informs Maahi that they are going to the market. Maahi, wanting to shop as well, insists on joining them. However, Prem and Raahi both deny taking her along and leave after giving her vague excuses.

Maahi gets upset as she feels Raahi doesn't let her and Prem spend time together. Meanwhile, Anupama is busy stitching Raahi's clothes. Leela arrives and reminds Anupama that Raahi will never accept her as her mother because she hates her. Leela suggests that Anupama send Raahi back to Dwarka and meet her only on special occasions. She points out that the family is not happy with Raahi living with them.

Anupama questions Leela for not even donating Vanraj's clothes and asserts that Raahi is her daughter, and she can't let her go. Leela taunts Anupama for trusting Raahi. Meanwhile, Prem is impressed by Raahi's personality. Raahi shares with Prem her wish to expand her business and asks for his professional help.

When Raahi expresses her desire to compete against Anupama, Prem advises her not to try to defeat her own mother. He warns Raahi that if she hurts Anupama with Toshu's help, he will turn against her. On their way home, Prem admires Raahi.

Meanwhile, Maahi starts hallucinating about Prem and realizes she is in love with him. Anupama arrives and sees Maahi sitting outdoors. Maahi gets scared, thinking Anupama might have figured out her feelings for Prem. However, Anupama scolds her for sitting outside without applying anti-mosquito cream and apologizes for Raahi's behavior.

While talking to Anupama, Maahi hints that she might find a suitable partner who is close to them. Just then, Anupama receives a call. Meanwhile, Toshu brings a vendor home, and the vendor explains to Raahi how Anupama never considered their offer. He elaborates on how Anupama doesn't prioritize profit, and Toshu agrees with him.

Raahi asks the vendor to leave with his items. When the vendor insults Anupama by calling her "mad," Raahi loses her temper and lashes out at him. The family witnesses Raahi's anger. Anupama becomes emotional, seeing Raahi's love and respect for her. Raahi declares to Toshu and the vendors that while she and Anupama have their differences, no one has the right to interfere.

Raahi slams the vendors and kicks them out of the house. She reprimands Toshu for tolerating the vendor's disrespect toward Anupama. Toshu argues that the business needs profit, but Raahi refuses to compromise on values to achieve it. She emphasizes that she will follow all the guidelines set by Anupama.

Anupama feels elated upon seeing Raahi's values and is proud to be her mother. However, Maahi grows jealous, seeing Anupama's affection for Raahi. Prem praises Raahi in front of Anupama. Meanwhile, Raahi feels confused about her reaction when the vendor insulted Anupama.

Anupama, hopeful about their bond, feels happy seeing Raahi's affection. Toshu apologizes to Raahi for prioritizing profits above all else. He reveals that he has ideas Anupama never allowed him to implement. Raahi assures him that she will consider his ideas. However, Toshu secretly decides to destroy Raahi.

Later, Raahi requests Ansh to teach her digital marketing tactics. Maahi sees them and becomes confused as to why she hates Raahi, despite Raahi's good behavior. Meanwhile, Anupama and Prem share a dance. Maahi scolds Ansh for teaching Raahi digital marketing, telling him that Raahi can never be Anupama's daughter. She adds that no one can love Anupama more than her and walks away.

Anupama's employee suffers an accident. She donates blood to her employee and brings the employee's daughter to her house. Anupama asks the little girl to be with Prem. Raahi gets emotional seeing the little girl upset and recalls her time in Dwarka. Raahi consoles the little girl and recalls her childhood memories. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

