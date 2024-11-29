Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Anupama and Raahi challenge each other; here's who Prem is supporting

Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Prem looks upset, and Maahi inquires whether he is upset with Raahi. Maahi starts blaming Raahi for her bad behavior. However, Prem corrects Maahi, saying that Raahi is not wrong but that he is at fault for lashing out at her. Prem walks away in anger, leaving Maahi upset.

Raahi meets her old friend Sattu. Sattu informs her that he is running a wedding planning business and shares his concern about not finding a good caterer. Raahi tells Sattu that she can handle the catering for the wedding. Sattu gives her the tender form, and they finalize the deal. Meanwhile, Maahi also gets the same tender form from her friend for the same wedding.

Both Maahi and Raahi fill out their respective forms and wish for the best for their businesses. Prem writes an apology letter for Raahi, folds it into a paper plane, and throws it at her. Raahi, in turn, throws the paper at Maahi. Maahi, on reading the apology letter, believes that Prem has given it to her, which makes her happy.

Raahi and Maahi argue over filling out the tender form. Anupama intervenes and informs them that it doesn't matter who fills the form. However, Raahi insists that it is her business and that she will plan everything accordingly. Raahi tells Anupama to handle the order separately, saying that this is her chance to prove her intelligence and that she can't afford to lose it.

Anupama and Raahi agree to prepare different food for the client. Raahi declares that if the client accepts her food, she will take on more control of the company. Maahi warns Raahi that she is making a big mistake, but Anupama accepts the challenge. Anupama tells Prem to be on Raahi's team, but Maahi opposes this.

Anupama reassures Maahi that she will be on her team. She then informs Maahi and Prem that Raahi doesn't know how to cook. She explains that she accepted the challenge to give Raahi the opportunity to learn. Anupama requests Prem to help Raahi, which makes Maahi extremely upset.

Meanwhile, Leela scolds Pakhi and Toshu for planning against Anupama. Dolly informs them about the cooking challenge between Anupama and Raahi. Leela predicts that Anupama will win but admits that she, Baa, Pakhi, and Toshu are excited to see the competition between Anupama and Raahi.

When Radha inquires about Raahi's room, Ansh requests Raahi to shift to his room with Radha, offering to move out with Prem. Radha is delighted by his decision, but Leela and Dolly are disappointed. Prem demands that Raahi thank Ansh for his gesture.

Later, Raahi becomes anxious as her menu is not ready and wonders how she will present the food to the client. Anupama and Prem discuss Raahi's predicament and how she needs help. Anupama insists that Prem assist Raahi, but Prem decides to make Raahi ask him for help. To grab her attention, Prem starts cooking at a food stall. Raahi notices him and eventually calls him for help. Prem offers her a dish he prepared.

As Raahi eats, Prem admires her. She reminds him that he is her employee and should help her, but Prem insists that she formally request his help. Raahi reluctantly requests his assistance and gives him instructions to have all the dishes ready by morning. Anupama and Raahi begin their preparations for the challenge.

While cooking, Prem and Raahi grow closer, and Prem admires her. Meanwhile, Maahi keeps watching Prem. When Prem slightly burns his hand, Maahi rushes to him and expresses concern. Prem is surprised by Maahi's reaction. Before leaving, Prem reminds Raahi to store all the ingredients in the fridge.

Raahi receives a call and leaves the kitchen as well. However, someone enters the kitchen and tampers with the dishes. The next morning, Raahi and Anupama prepare to present their dishes to the client. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

