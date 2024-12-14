Archana Puran Singh's channel gets hacked hours after her debut in vlogging world; shares VIDEO saying 'I am happy and sad'

Archana Puran Singh is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently announced the start of a new chapter by beginning her vlogging journey on YouTube, but it seems the journey hasn’t started off well. The seasoned actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, announcing that her channel was either hacked on Saturday (December 14) at 2 AM or has been malfunctioning lately. Archana stated that she and her team are investigating the issue to determine what actually happened.

In the video she is heard saying, "Hi guys, kal hi maine apna new YouTube channel launch kiya hai aur app logon ne itna saara pyaar diya hai ki lakhon views aa gaye kuchh hi ghanton mein. Lekin afsos se mujhe kehna pad raha haiki kal raat kareeb 2 baje mere YouTube channel ko kisi ne hack kar liya hai yaa kar diya hai. Abhi tak samjh nahi aa raha hai kyunki woh completely delete ho gaya hai."

"(Hi guys, yesterday I launched my new YouTube channel, and people have given me so much love that I got lakhs of views in just a few hours. But I have to say with regret that yesterday night around 2 o'clock someone hacked my YouTube channel. I am still not able to understand because it has been completely deleted)."

She further stated that she is happy and sad at the same time. The actress elaborated on how she and her family are excited to start the new journey soon and in a stronger way.

In the caption, Archana wrote, 'My YouTube channel went viral in just a few hours. Thank you for ALL the love you have shown me and my fam. I love you all ! The channel should be back in a day or two. Fingers crossed. Will keep you all updated."

Take a look at the video here:

For those unaware, Archana Puran Singh is quite active in creating engaging reels and sharing behind-the-scenes moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show and her personal life.

