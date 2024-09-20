Kapil Sharma is back with fan favorites Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh for the highly anticipated second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Singh candidly discussed her salary compared to that of her fellow crew members.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, alongside Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh revealed that, despite her laughter being the key element on the show, her salary is not as high as those in more demanding roles.

She mentioned that she's happy with her earnings since her main job is to laugh. She noted that the rest of the crew, who manage makeup and other demanding tasks, earn double for their hard work. With humor, she added that some are paid for their beauty, others for their talent, but she feels she gets compensated for all of it.

With her witty side on, Archana said, "The rest of the crew, who work harder and handle makeup, get paid double for their efforts. Some get paid for their beauty, others for their talent, but I get paid for all of that."

Speaking about her role, Singh emphasized that if anyone ever suggested to tone down her laughter, they "might not be on this earth." Sunil Grover chimed in, highlighting the irony of such comments, considering Archana Singh's presence on the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features the ace team of Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur.

The teaser for Season 2, premiering on Netflix on September 21, features an impressive lineup of guests, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, cricketer Rohit Sharma, and the stars of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This exciting lineup is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

