Archana Puran Singh visits Amitabh Bachchan's favorite chaat stall; vendor reveals Aishwarya, Abhishek and Jaya's most liked dishes

Archana Puran Singh, who is among he renowned actresses of the entertainment industry, is currently on her vlogging journey. The actress actively creates vlogs with her husband, Parmeet Sethi and two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. Recently, the family stepped out for a chaat date and visited a chaat shop where celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Aishwarya Bachchan eat chaat.

Archana Puran Singh visits a chaat stall with her sons and her husband. While relishing the chaat, the owner informs the actress that they had put a chaat stall for Abhishek Bachchan's wedding in Amitabh Bachchan's house. The shopkeeper also informed Archana's family that "Amitabh Bachchan's sir asks for parcel. He eats Masala Puri. Govinda's full family eats here." Archana teased the shopkeeper, "Why are you serving us? You serve big people."

Sharing more details, the shopkeeper said, "Jaya Bachchan eats Sev Puri, Abhishek eats Ragda pattice, and Aishwarya eats Dahi Puri."

When Archana jokingly asked the vendor how much they were going to pay her to promote their shop, her son Ayushmaan said, "Mom they don’t need us. Everyone is already ordering from them." They learnt that Govinda and Akshay Kumar’s families are their regular customers and they have also served chaat to Anil Kapoor.

As the family was about to exit the shop, the vendor asked Archana for her name and she joked she was Madhuri Dixit. He replied, “Madhuri Dixit ko toh main sev puri khila ke aaya hun (I have served sev puri to Madhuri Dixit).” Archana then introduced herself and the vendor immediately said that he watches Kapil Sharma’s show.

Workwise, Archana Puran Singh was last seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show as a guest judge. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and more.