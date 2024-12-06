The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Archana Puran Singh recalls first meeting with Rekha, reveals questioning her about 'HE' she kept mentioning in conversation

The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed many popular guests in the second season and the upcoming episode will see the icon Rekha bring her charm and grace to the show. Ahead of the episode’s premiere, Archana Puran Singh uploaded a series of pictures with the actress and expressed her delight in meeting her.

On December 6, Archana Puran Singh uploaded a post with the legendary actress Rekha. She started the note by recalling the first movie of the actress that Singh saw when she was a little kid living in a small town. It was Rekha’s 1970 film Sawan Bhadon. At that time, she had no hopes of ever coming to Bombay or meeting the actress personally.

Check out Archana Puran Singh’s post below:

Then she wrote about her first work with Rekha in the film Ladai. Singh added that the actress shared makeup advise with her, “She called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood. I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'?”

Advertisement

Calling her ‘warm, irrepressible and a living legend’, Singh wrote, “It has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns.”

She further concluded the note by expressing her gratitude to the actress for delivering an unforgettable experience on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, “Shall never forget the iconic live performance with @krushna30 that night!”

The promo has given a glimpse of what to expect from the episode and viewers are eagerly waiting for it to air. From Rekha talking about being a fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati to dancing to the famous song Salame Ishq Meri Jaan with Krushna Abhishek, the episode promises to be super entertaining.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Rekha reveals she is fan of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati; says, ‘Mujhse puchiye na…’