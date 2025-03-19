Arjun Bijlani on how he avoided falling for Rs 1.48 crore energy drink fraud, ‘I found it a little fishy because…’

It was recently revealed that over 25 TV actors were scammed by an energy drink company that failed to pay them for promotional work. Among the affected celebrities are Kushal Tandon, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Adrija Roy, Harsh Rajput, Jay Bhanushali, and Abhishek Bajaj. A police complaint has been lodged, and five people have reportedly been booked in connection with the case.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was also approached for the endorsement, shared with SCREEN that he was lucky to avoid the scam. He explained that he had initially agreed to collaborate but backed out at the last moment when he noticed red flags.

The actor revealed that celebrity manager Roshan Garry Binder had reached out to him for a campaign that involved creating three to four promotional reels. Since Roshan was a well-known figure in the industry, he trusted her. However, when it was time for payment, the company kept delaying. Arjun, who usually insists on receiving an advance payment, grew suspicious when the company asked him to shoot first, assuring him that the payment would follow.

Arjun shared that he was unwilling to proceed without the agreed-upon terms being honored. He stated that trust alone wasn't enough in such deals, especially when payments were involved.

The actor also mentioned that the company claimed to have links with cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. When he asked if he could verify this with the cricketer himself, he was told that it wasn't necessary. This made him even more skeptical, leading him to pull out of the deal. He admitted that he initially believed the campaign was genuine because many of his industry friends, including Ankita Lokhande, had already participated.

In his words, "There was some kind of mention of Surya Kumar Yadav, so I asked them if I should speak to Surya Kumar Yadav, and they said it wasn't needed. I found it a little fishy, and because I didn't get my payment, I canceled it. I was told that some people had already done it, like my friend Ankita (Lokhande), so obviously, you tend to think that if everyone has done it, it is more or less genuine. But I work on certain principles, and since they didn't honor their commitment, I didn't shoot for it."

The actor disclosed that he was promised Rs 40 lakhs for four to five promotional reels, with each reel valued at Rs 8 lakhs. He was told that the remaining payments would be processed once he completed the first reel. However, when the company failed to make any payments upfront, he decided to step back.

While Arjun feels fortunate to have avoided the scam, he pointed out that such deals are often complicated. He emphasized that brands should pay at least 50 percent in advance rather than delaying payments for months.

The police are currently investigating the case. Meanwhile, the media portal reached out to Tejasswi Prakash and Ankita Lokhande, but both declined to comment.