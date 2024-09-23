EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani REFUTES reports of doing show opposite Jiya Shankar; 'My fans will be first ones to know’

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the television fraternity. The recent media reports about him claimed that he had bagged a new show opposite Jiya Shankar. Since Pinkvilla believes in reporting the truth, we contacted Arjun for confirmation. Unlike the reports doing rounds on social media, he denied the news and called it false.' We also quizzed the actor about whether he has some other projects in the pipeline. Read to know what he said.

When asked whether the reports about him doing a show opposite Jiya Shankar are true, Arjun said, "These are just rumors. Nothing is confirmed at this moment. I will let everyone know what my next project will be when the time is right. My fans and audience will be the first ones to know." Further, shedding light on his upcoming ventures, the Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor remarked, "There are a few projects that are in talks, but I can't reveal or disclose anything as of now. One thing I can say is that there's a lot to look forward to, including some interesting television and web projects that will keep me busy."

Currently, Arjun Bijlani is one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs and has Karan Kundrra as his partner on the show. Hosted by Bharti Singh, it also features popular faces from the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah, among others. Owing to its popularity, the show got an extension and will air until September.

Arjun has not only showcased his talent as a host in several reality shows but also made a significant impact through his roles in popular fictional shows like Naagin, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and more. The actor manages to swoon hearts every time he appears on screen.

