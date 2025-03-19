Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to marry in 2025? Former's mother says THIS on Celebrity MasterChef

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the lovebirds of the entertainment industry, have been dating for a while now. Every year, rumors of their marriage go viral on the internet, and fans get heartbroken as their favorite couple often denies these speculations. However, it now seems that Tejasswi and Karan will finally get hitched this year. Yes, this news was officially confirmed by Tejasswi's mother on Celebrity MasterChef.

In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi Prakash's mother made a special appearance in the family week to support her daughter. After Tejasswi presented her dish to the judges, Farah Khan questioned Tejasswi's mother, "Shaadi kab hogi? (When will the wedding happen?)." Replying to the filmmaker's question, Tejasswi's mom said, "Issi saal ho jayegi (The wedding will happen this year)."

Farah Khan and the other judges were astonished to learn this news. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash looked shocked and mentioned that there had been no discussion on this topic. Farah then teased Tejasswi with Karan's name, leaving the actress blushing. Farah then said, "One person will be unhappy." Tejasswi asked, "Who?" The filmmaker responded, "Chef Vikas."

Farah teased Tejasswi saying that Chef Vikas Khanna would be unhappy thinking how Tejasswi got married as soon as he left the show.

While Tejasswi Prakash avoided commenting on her marriage rumors, her mother's announcement has definitely left fans on cloud nine. However, Karan Kundrra is yet to comment on this news.

Recently, on Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi also expressed her wish to have a simple wedding. She said, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log fir ghumenge, phirenge aish karenge types (We will then roam and have fun)."

Speaking about their love life, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. It was a Diwali celebration in the show during which they realised their love for each other. After they expressed their feelings for one another, the duo have been going headstrong since then.