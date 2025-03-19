‘Aap Alia Bhatt ke maa ka role…’: Elvish Yadav asks Ankita Lokhande; netizens call Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner ‘disgusting’

Social media influencer and Bigg Bos OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is a name synonymous with controversies. Yadav is making headlines again for age-shaming popular television actress Ankita Lokhande. An old clip from his podcast, where Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were guests, is doing rounds on the internet and receiving backlash.

The video from Elvish Yadav's podcast shows him asking Ankita Lokhande if she would do Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's mother's role since she turned 40 already. He asks her, “Wikipedia aapki umar 40 batata hai toh Alia Bhatt ke saath movie karoge? Maa ka role karoge? (Wikipedia mentions your age 40. Will you do a movie with Alia Bhatt? As her mother?)"

Watch Elvish Yadav's interaction with Ankita Lokhande below:

Ankita, who is working on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2 with Yadav, looks visibly offended. She replies, "Kyun? 40 saal ki lady buddhi ho jaati hai? Main kahi se bhi 40 saal ki lagti hoon? (Why? A woman becomes old at 40? Do I look 40 to you?)"

As Elvish keeps asking if she will take up the role of a mother, Lokhande mentions that she had portrayed a mother on screen at a much younger age in her daily soap Pavitra Rishta. However, as Elvish keeps insisting on his question about her playing Alia Bhatt's mother, Ankita firmly responds, "Nahi. Kyuki main nahi lagti Alia Bhatt ki maa (No, because I do not look liek Alia Bhatt’s mother)."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's comments didn't sit well with the netizens, who slammed him for being 'insensitive.' One user commented, "Iss gawar ko koi btaye....alia herself is 32 and playing roles much younger like in udta punjab. Both Ankita and alia look beautiful and fit in their age, can't say the same about this fool!!"

Another user wrote, "Elvish aap looser ka role karoge? Aap bhut bade looser ho."

For the unversed, this is not the first time Yadav has made headlines for his comments in the podcast. Earlier, he age-shamed Karan Veer Mehra and made racist remarks on Chum Darang.