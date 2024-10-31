Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: From Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum to Laughter Chefs; Looking back at his impressive physical transformation

Arjun Bijlani is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (October 31). The actor's name doesn't need any introduction, as since the time he stepped into the industry, he has always proved his mettle with performances. From hosting to acting and more, Arjun nailed every role gracefully and carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Over the years, the actor has done numerous fictional and non-fictional shows and has amassed a strong fan following.

Arjun Bijlani kickstarted his television career in 2004 and has been unstoppable since then! While the talented actor is loved for his performance, his drool-worthy good looks have impressed fans too. Ever since he debuted, his chocolate boy looks left female fans in awe. From his debut show look till now, Arjun has transformed his physique and is currently one of the hottest actors in the entertainment industry.

On his birthday, let's take a look at Arjun Bijlani's amazing and inspiring transformation.

From 2006 to 2008, Arjun Bijlani was a part of the hit show Left Right Left. In this, the actor played the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma. Before Left Right Left, Arjun had been a part of two other shows—Kartika and Remix. However, it was his stint in the Left Right Left that grabbed eyeballs. His angry young man's role was loved by the audience.

Here's a glimpse of Arjun Bijlani from Left Right Left:

It was his fantabulous acting mettle in Miley Jab Hum Tum that made Arjun a household name. His green flag character of Mayank Sharma was loved by teenagers back then. The show was among the most popular shows and ran from 2008 to 2010.

Arjun Bijlani as Mayank Sharma in 2008:

Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, starring Arjun Bijlani and Bhavna Khatri, was also a popular show. The actor played the role of Chandrakant Bhosle.

Check out his picture from Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna:

Arjun Bijlani's character as Shikhar Mehra in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi received immense love from the audience. His fit personality and charming looks were loved by the viewers. The show aired in 2015.

Here's Arjun Bijlani's look as Shikhar Mehra:

Naagin, the iconic and hit show of Indian Television, featured Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The on-screen power duo impressed audiences with their amazing acting mettle. Arjun had washboard abs during this period, and his charming persona left audiences amazed. This show made him a household name and gained him a huge fan base. Naagin aired from 2015 to 2016.

Here's how Arjun looked in Naagin:

Arjun Bijlani's smart look in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil has hearts. His personality in the show and acting prowess made him a beloved star of the TV world. The show aired from 2016 to 2017.

Arjun Bijlani in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil:

Arjun Bijlani participated in Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Due to his daredevil personality, physical strength, and unbeatable willpower, Arjun emerged as the winner of the show.

Arjun Bijlani in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11:

While he has aced hosting, dancing, and acting, Arjun was recently seen on Laughter Chefs impressing fans with his cooking skills. His cooking skills were loved, but his personality swooned many hearts on the show.

Arjun Bijlani's recent snap from Laughter Chefs:

Pinkvilla Team wishes Arjun Bijlani a very Happy Birthday!

