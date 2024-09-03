Arjun Bijlani shares anecdote about Sushant Singh Rajput; reveals he treasures THIS thing of the late actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's (1986-2020) sudden demise undoubtedly left a void in many hearts. Now, Arjun Bijlani recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. While talking to them, Arjun remembered his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recalling Sushant Singh Rajput's unbearable demise, Arjun Bijlani recalled, "I remember when Sushant passed away, I cried so much because we used to live in the same building. We have partied so much and used to visit each other's houses."

Arjun Bijlani revealed that he still has Sushant's clothes with him. The actor said, "We used to exchange our T-shirts. I still have Sushant's orange color baniyan (vest) with me, which we exchanged."

When Bharti Singh asked whether he knew Sushant in his initial days, Arjun revealed that he had known Sushant since a long time. Arjun reflected, "I remember when he purchased his new sports bike so he called me from my home and took me for a bike ride. I still have the photo with me that I clicked on that bike with him."

Arjun expressed how he spent a lot of time with Sushant initially and also kept meeting him at events and awards later. The Naagin actor revealed how he always remembers Sushant with a smile. He said that whenever he and his wife Neha Swami talk about Sushant, songs from his films start playing. Arjun stated that he often plays Namo Namo and it is his favorite song.

Advertisement

In the same podcast, Arjun spoke about the late actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise and their friendship. Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about his personal life, his career, his lifestyle and so on.

Workwise, Arjun Bijlani is currently seen as a participant in the popular reality show, Laughter Chefs. The show also features Bharti Singh as the host. Apart from Arjun and Bharti, the show features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and more.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani recalls modelling days with Sidharth Shukla; reveals WHERE he met late actor a month before his demise