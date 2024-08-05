Miley Jab Hum Tum's Sanaya Irani talks about being asked to wear bikini in movie with big heroes, subtly body-shamed and more

Sanaya Irani needs no introduction. The talented actress has proved her metal in television with her acting chops. Her performances on TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Rangrasia, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon have been appreciated by many.

In a recent interview, the beautiful actress shared her thoughts about not having a pleasant experience with the Bollywood and South film industries. She mentioned how she was asked to wear a bikini by an arrogant Director and subtly body-shamed by a professional from the South film industry.

Sanaya Irani shares her experience of speaking to an arrogant Bollywood director

In an interview with Hautterfly, Sanaya Irani shared her experience communicating with a mega Bollywood Director. Talking about the same, Sanaya mentioned that she was made to call the Director, who plainly asked her if she was fine with wearing a bikini in the movie with big superstars. When Irani enquired about the role in the film, she was again asked about the bikini.

Elaborating on the incident, Sanaya shared that she was made to talk to a Director for a part in a big movie. After contemplating, she agreed to call the Director. When she called him, the Director told her he was busy and asked her to call later.

Take a look at Sanaya Irani's recent reel with her best friend Drashti Dhami:

Sanaya Irani further added that she called the Director again later, and he asked her 'what's the time'. Irani understood that the Director was throwing an attitude, and when asked about the intent of the call, the Director said, "I am making this big film. There are many big heroes in it, and you will have to wear a bikini. When Irani enquired about her character in the movie, the Director asked her again if she was okay with wearing a bikini.

Sanaya said, "He was getting a little rude to me, and I hung up on him."

Sanaya Irani on being borderline body shammed

Sanaya Irani recalled yet another incident wherein she was borderline body shammed. She shared that a person from the South film industry wanted to meet her for a film, but she didn't want to do movies then, and that person was hellbent on meeting her.

Sanaya said, "So I just went, and after the meeting, he was like, 'We need a little fuller person.' And I was like, ‘Then I am not the fuller person.’ A lot of times, I feel that people meet girls in the industry to meet them, to suss it out–is she the kind who slept or hasn’t slept."

Sanaya Irani on bagging Fanaa

Speaking the story about bagging a role in Aamir Khan and Kajol's Fanna, Sanaya Irani shared that she wasn't keen on taking up the offer, but eventually, she did because of her love for the two megastars in the movie. She revealed that she missed the first reading of the film and thought she'd be replaced, but the makers adjusted and brought her on board.

Sanaya Irani has many popular TV shows to her credit. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, among others.

