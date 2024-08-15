Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji to Arjun Bijlani's Left Right Left; top 7 shows that invoke patriotism

As India commemorates its 78th Independence Day this year, immerse yourself in the spirit of patriotism by exploring a captivating selection of binge-worthy TV series. Each show intricately weaves together tales of bravery and camaraderie and a soldier’s love for his country, leaving audiences inspired and spellbound.

Here is a list of TV shows that you can enjoy on Independence Day.

Fauji

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amina Shervani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Manjula Avtar, and Vikram Chopra.

Fauji marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan as an actor in a lead role. The plot focuses on a group of youngsters who, driven by a passion for serving in the Indian Army, enroll in military school. Despite their dedication, they encounter the inevitable challenges that accompany the profession. It tells the story of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai's journey to becoming a skilled army officer. Originally broadcast on DD National in 1989, this show's lighthearted nature makes it ideal for binge-watching. And having the King himself on screen just adds to the charm.

Left Right Left

Cast: Arjun Bijlani, Rajeev Khandelwal, Harshad Chopda, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Manaktala, Priyanka Bassi, and Hiten Tejwani.

Left Right Left initially unfolds as a tale of seeking retribution as a sister enrolls in a military academy to uncover the truth behind her brother's framing. The narrative swiftly evolves, introducing sub-plots centered around terrorism, espionage, and sleeper cells. Left Right Left highlights the impactful role Indian youth can play within the armed forces.

Saara Akash

Cast: Sai Deodhar, Shakti Anand, Sonal Sehgal, Kiran Kumar, Parmeet Sethi, Manav Gohil, Manish Goel, and Anuj Saxena.

Saara Akash was a fictional series depicting the lives of Indian Air Force officers. It aired in 2003. Starring Sai Deodhar, Kiran Kumar, Sonal Sehgal, and Shakti Anand, the show intricately blended professional duties and personal relationships. It intertwined patriotic themes with a love triangle among the main characters. Set against the backdrop of the Air Force, the series showcased thrilling live action sequences featuring Sukhois, Jaguars, and MIGs.

P.O.W Bandhi Yudh Ke

Cast: Anurag Sinha, Purab Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Satyadeep Mishra, Arun Bali, and Rasika Dugal.

POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke is a political thriller series created by Nikhil Advani. The series follows the stories of two soldiers who harbor a mysterious secret and reunite with their families after 17 years of captivity. Bollywood celebrities have lauded the show, which draws inspiration from the Israeli drama Hatufim, directed by Gideon Raff. POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke has garnered prestigious awards, including the Jury Award for best Asian show at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Param Vir Chakra

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Farooque Sheikh, Puneet Issar, Annu Kapoor, and Kanwaljit Singh.

Param Vir Chakra was an Indian TV series that depicted the actual lives of the recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honor in India. Directed by Chetan Anand, the show starred renowned film personalities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Farooque Sheikh, Puneet Issar, Annu Kapoor, and Kanwaljit Singh. The series commenced with Major Som Nath Sharma of the Kumaon Regiment, the first recipient of this prestigious award, in its inaugural episode.

Aarohan

Cast: Pallavi Joshi, Tarun Dhanrajgir, Shefali Shah, Amit Behl, and Harsh Chhaya.

Aarohan was a drama series centered around Pallavi Joshi's character, a former Indian Navy officer. It offered a unique perspective on the experiences of Indian Navy personnel. Pallavi Joshi, who both wrote and produced the show, also portrayed the lead character. The storyline is set in a fictional world where women cadets are depicted joining the Indian Navy, a scenario that was not a reality at the time. The series included notable actors like Shefali Shah, Anju Mahendru, Satyen Kappu, Amit Behl, Arun Bali, and Harsh Chhaya. Additionally, R. Madhavan made a cameo appearance in the series.

Sea Hawks

Cast: R. Madhavan, Manoj Pahwa, Anup Soni, and Milind Soman.

Sea Hawks offered a captivating glimpse into the world of Indian Navy personnel. While the Navy is a relatively less familiar branch of the armed forces, Sea Hawks excelled in portraying the dedication required to serve in the Indian Navy. Airing on Doordarshan National's Metro Channel (DD Metro) in the late 1990s, Sea Hawks held the top spot for nearly a year. The series revolved around the lives of Indian Coast Guard officers and starred actors like Om Puri, R. Madhavan, Niki Aneja, Milind Soman, Anup Soni, Simone Singh, and Manoj Pahwa.

Some of these magnificent patriotic Indian TV shows have been around longer than some of us. They have endured the passage of time and have shared with us incredibly inspiring tales of real-life and fictional valor, glory, patriotism, and love for our country.

Tell us which show you are ready to binge-watch today.

