Avneet Kaur personifies HOTNESS in a green midi dress and we couldn’t stop drooling over her; check price

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle not only on television shows but also in films and music videos. Recently, Avneet co-starred alongside Bollywood actor Sunny Singh in the drama film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Meanwhile, she posted some pictures from her London escapade wearing a stunning midi dress. Her look proves that Kaur never goes out of fashion and redefines trends.

Avneet Kaur looks gorgeous in a green dress

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Avneet shared a series of pictures as she posed against picturesque locations in London. The actress is seen striking stunning poses in a green one-shoulder midi dress. The sweetheart neckline and the backless design with cowl detail accentuated her figure beautifully. In fact, the midriff cutout added a sensual touch.

The floral print all over the outfit screamed elegance and sophistication. Undeniably, if you are looking for an outfit to spice up your date night, this classy ensemble worn by Avneet Kaur is a must-pick. The statement-worthy calf-length piece allowed the Aladdin actress to flaunt her well-toned frame. Speaking of the cost, the outfit is from House Of Pinks and is worth Rs. 6,999.

Have a look at her outfit here:

Avneet Kaur's hair and makeup

Avneet Styled her hair in a middle-partition sleek, tight bun. Coming to her makeup, she went for shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushy cheeks, and creamy peach-colored lipstick. Everything went perfectly with the outfit.

Completing her overall look, the actress opted for statement earrings, rings, and a chunky bangle. The black heels and an expensive Prada handbag added to her grandeur.

Avneet Kaur's luxurious Dior bag

On June 1, Avneet Kaur was spotted at the airport in a chic look, effortlessly blending comfort and style. However, what caught everyone's attention was her luxurious bag from Dior. The Tiku Weds Sheru star carried a luxurious Dior sling bag worth Rs 4,38,985. It appeared to be versatile for both handheld and crossbody wear.

Watch the video here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.