Baba Siddique Death: Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni and Mahhi Vij mourn former Minister’s demise; ‘What a gem we lost’

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister was shot by three unidentified individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday (October 12) evening. Following the incident, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Many television celebrities who knew him and were regular at his Iftar party mourned his loss and paid their tributes. Mahhi Vij, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, and others penned heartfelt notes.

Arjun Bijlani who along with his wife marked his attendance at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party every year is having a hard time believing the former minister is no more. Expressing his shock, he wrote, “Rip @BabaSiddique !! Vishwas hee nahi ho raha !!! Why…….. why !!”

Aly Goni, another regular at the party along with girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin prayed for Siddique’s soul. He wrote, “May allah rest your soul in peace baba Sadiqui ji.. You will be missed what a gem we lost..”

Actress Mahhi Vij posted a picture of her daughter with the former Minister from one of the Iftar Party gatherings. Along with the picture, she penned a long caption to pay her tribute to a person who she believes have given us a lot. She wrote, "We love you forever, Still can’t believe someone who protected Al of us.Pampered us, Tara Kidhar hai Arre mera bacha Tara We wil never hear these words again."

She also added that her daughter Tara was lucky to have got so much love from Siddique. "You gave us so much, Tiger ho aap aur hamesha rahoge," concluded the actress.

Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty was equally shocked. “Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique.. !! What’s hapn!!! May his soul rest in peace n may god give his family the strength to deal with this terrible loss !! #ripbabasiddique,” reads her post.

Mom–to-be Yuvika Chaudhary also posted a picture of the late minister and prayed for the deceased’s soul.

