Barzakh EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan talks about show exploring mature themes; emphasizes on approaches he made to play his role

Barzakh is currently the talk of the town. The six-episodic series is set to release soon this month, featuring the Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan. Ahead of the release, the Humsafar actor sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and discussed the efforts he put into portraying his role. Fawad went candid about the series, exploring themes like gender inclusivity, generational trauma, and others.

Fawad Khan reveals what preparations he underwent for Barzakh

While talking to Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan recalled how he prepped up for his role in the show, "We had a very detailed prep for the show. We did discussions and readings about how to tackle the character. My character, in particular, Shehryar, who is an unhinged psychiatrist, unhinged in the sense that he's a candidate for therapy himself. While shooting, it was emotionally disturbing on many levels but it was a complex character that reading itself was self-explanatory in many ways."

Further, the Daastan actor explained that he came up with his approach to play Shehryar, Asim Abbasi explained his idea, and the collaborative effort led them to build the character as a whole.

Have a look at the full interview of Fawad Khan here:

More about Barzakh

Starring an ensemble cast, Barzakh is directed by Asim Abbas, known for helming the critically acclaimed web series Churails and the feature film Cake. The latter was Pakistan's official submission to the 91st Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. The upcoming venture is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi.

Barzakh follows the journey of an old man who wants to marry the ghost of his first true love. He invites his estranged children to the wedding and expresses his strong desire to reunite with the love of his life. Set against the backdrop of Hunza Valley, the series is a tale of love, faith, and human connections. It will be released on July 19. It will be available for the audience on Zee5 and the official YouTube channel of Zindagi. The makers have already dropped the trailer of the show.

