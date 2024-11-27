Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz posts PIC with mystery girl on Himanshi Khurana’s birthday; Fans react ‘Looks like he moved on’

Asim Riaz, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 13 and his strong fan following, has once again grabbed headlines. On November 27, which also happens to be his ex-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana’s birthday, Asim posted a picture on his Instagram that has left fans buzzing with speculation.

The post featured Asim Riaz posing alongside a mystery girl. They are seen enjoying the sunset from a houseboat in Kashmir’s Dal Lake. While the Bigg Boss 13 finalist looked at the camera, the girl turned her face away. The girl, whose identity remains unknown, was dressed in a traditional outfit.

Check out Asim Riaz’s post below:

Fans quickly took to the comments section, with many wondering about the timing of the post. “Birthday gift de diya himanshi ko?” one fan commented, while another speculated, “Looks like Asim is finally moving on!” Another wrote, “Who's the lucky girl?”

Asim and Himanshi had a highly publicized relationship that began in the Bigg Boss 13 house and continued for years after the show. However, the couple reportedly parted ways earlier this year. Asim and Himanshi cited different religious beliefs as the reason for their breakup.

Himanshi, meanwhile, has kept her birthday celebrations low-key, sharing snippets of her day cutting cakes on social media.

Both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been tight-lipped about their relationship status ever since they broke up. After announcing their breakup the duo did not give any further statements about their personal life. However, in May this year, Asim first posted a picture with the mystery girl. He wrote in the caption, “Life goes on. (heart emoji).” Asim’s cryptic caption hinted at a fresh chapter in his life, leaving fans curious about what’s next for the former reality star.

