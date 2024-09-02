Asim Riaz's video goes VIRAL after he hits back at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 makers for stirring up controversy: 'They only show my reaction'

Asim Riaz hit the headlines owing to his controversial stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The rapper was ousted from the show after his altercation with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contenders. And now, one of the clips from his recent show is going viral on the internet, wherein he is heard hitting back at the makers for altering the clips and telecasting his reaction only.

The viral clip from Asim Riaz's recent show opens up with the Bigg Boss 13 fame performing before a huge crowd in Dubai. Meanwhile, the rapper drags the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy and says, "They say somebody is ruining internet. It's okay. It's an action, there's reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don't show action. They chop the clips and they show my reactions."

Coming to the Asim Riaz's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant apparently misbehaved with Rohit Shetty and other contestants. It all started after Asim Riaz failed to complete a stunt and promised he wouldn't take a penny from the makers if someone would complete that particular task in front of him. Even after the maverick filmmaker showed him a rehearsal video proving him wrong, Asim seemed unsatisfied.

Later, the rapper called himself a 'sorted person' and began landing numerous other remarks. So, Rohit Shetty interfered and asked him what he really meant. Eventually, their conversation took a different turn, and when Abhishek Kumar interrupted, it turned into an ugly spat. Asim emphasized that he participated in KKK 14 for his fans, not for money.

Lastly, the Golmaal director stated that Asim would not continue and, hence, was ousted from the show. His dismissal from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 ignited a huge debate online, leaving the netizens divided. Following his abrupt exit from the show, Riaz grabbed a negative spotlight on social media platforms. Netizens also noticed the rapper's cryptic note that stated, "If you've never hit the block, then you ain't seen No crisis.”

