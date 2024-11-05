Asim Riaz issues clarification about viral '10 ka khulla nahi hai' comment on Abhishek Kumar's video dressed as woman

Asim Riaz and controversies go hand in hand! During his stint in Khatron ke Khiladi 14, he hit the headlines for his tiff with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contender Abhishek Kumar. Lately, a photo has gone viral on social media that showed the Udaariyaan actor dressed as a woman. It also included a comment from Asim Riaz, sparking criticism. However, Asim just cleared the air and issued a fake account warning.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Fake account alert! Not my comment."

Take a look at his tweet here:

Recently, Abhishek Kumar dressed as a woman in a red saree for an acting workshop at Saurabh Sachdeva's acting school. The video was a surprise to the actor's fans and received huge attention from the netizens. Apart from his look, the other thing that went viral was a comment, which seemed to be posted from Riaz's account.

The remark read, "Aa gaya apni auqat pe, lekin mere paas 10 ka khulla nahi hai (You have reached your level, but I don't have a change of 10 rupees." The comment gave birth to an online war between their fandoms.

For those who may not be familiar, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar had a heated verbal confrontation during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Asim struggled to perform during a stunt, despite receiving instructions and guidance from Rohit Shetty.

He attempted to justify his performance by claiming he had nothing to hold onto while crossing the plank. However, the host showed him a rehearsal video, explaining that the stunt had been tested prior to being assigned to the contestants.

Later, when Asim tried to explain his poor performance, his comments made Rohit Shetty visibly angry. When Abhishek Kumar attempted to calm Asim down, he became extremely furious and made some harsh remarks about the other contestants while exhibiting a dismissive attitude.

Asim Riaz was ousted from the show and also took a dig at Karan Veer Mehra, the KKK 14 winner. He posted a few cryptic notes after being expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

