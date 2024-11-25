Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana’s father Kuldeep Khurana arrested for abusing Government official; Report
Actress Himanshi Khurana's father Kuldeep Khurana has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody for abusing a government official on duty.
Popular actress, model, and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is going through a difficult time as her father, Kuldeep Khurana, has reportedly been arrested. According to reports, the Phillaur court has ordered 14 days of judicial custody for him in connection with a complaint lodged against him five months ago. Apparently, he abused a government official during elections.
As per reports, a complaint was lodged against Kuldeep Khurana five months ago for allegedly abusing and assaulting a Naib Tehsildar during the MP elections in Guriya. Naib Tehsildar Jagpal filed an FIR, stating that he was heading to his duty when Khurana verbally abused and physically assaulted him. The entire incident was captured on a phone by a staff member accompanying the official, and this served as evidence.
The court recently ruled on the matter, leading to Khurana’s arrest. Reportedly, the police conducted several raids but were unable to apprehend Khurana. However, after receiving a tip-off, he was arrested at his residence. Guraiya Police Station SHO, Palwinder Singh, confirmed the arrest, stating that the charges were related to obstructing a government official during duty.
Talking about Himanshi Khurana, she made headlines last year when she separated from her longtime boyfriend Asim Riaz. Reportedly, they separated due to religious differences. Himanshi and Asim dated together for four years, before splitting in 2023. They were the television industry's most popular couple.
Talking about her professional font, Himanshi began her modeling career at 16, winning the Miss Ludhiana title. She gained fame with her debut in Punjabi cinema through the film Sadda Haq. Her Bollywood debut came with Jeet Lengey Jahaan (2012). Khurana later took on a lead role in the Punjabi film Leather Life, opposite Aman Dhaliwal, and also starred as the lead actress in the 2015 Punjabi film 2 Bol. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.
