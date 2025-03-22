Ashish Chanchlani’s latest post hints he is ready to make comeback after India’s Got Latent row; admits ‘stress eating’

Ashish Chanchlani was one of the content creators who got involved in the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The social media influencer who limited his social media interaction due to the ongoing row recently made a post on social media that caught his fans’ attention. Going by the post, it seems Chanchlani is ready to make a comeback.

On March 21, Ashish Chanchlani took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of himself at the gym. In the caption, he admitted that he was stress-eating due to the ongoing controversy surrounding him and the other content creators. Flaunting his well-built physique, he asked fans when he should make his comeback.

Check out Ashish Chanchlani’s post below:

Ashish Chanchlani wrote in the caption, “Kaafi stress eating ho gayi bhai (laughter emoji) batao ab kab aaye wapis.” Not just his fans, but many artists and content creators reacted to the post. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi dropped an arm emoji. Actress and influencer Barkha Singh wrote, “So so proud of this journey!” Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, “Chalti phirti cocaine hai yeh cocaine.”

Other fans showed their support and excitement for Chanchlani’s comeback. Responding to his fans, he wrote, “Sab keh rahe ipl ke baad aao theek hai.”

For the uninformed, Ashish Chanchlani was one of the panelists in the India’s Got Latent episode that stirred nationwide outrage. It was Ranveer Allahbadia's indecent comment that sparked the row. FIRs were filed against Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasprit Singh, and the show organizers.

Previously, Chanchlani also issued a video statement and talked about the controversy. He said that he would remain strong and fight through the situation. He also requested his fans to keep his family and him in their prayers. It seems the content creator is ready to keep the controversy in the past and move on with his career.