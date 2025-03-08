Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni performs Umrah and shares first-ever bald look; fans praise his devotion: SEE PIC
Actor Aly Goni surprised his fans by sharing picture of his shaved head look. The actor performed Umrah during Ramadan.
Aly Goni is a well-known television actor who first gained fame with his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most popular faces in the television industry. Although he has been away from screens for a long time, he continues to remain in the spotlight with his active social media presence.
Very recently, Aly Goni surprised his fans by sharing a photo of his shaved head from Mecca. The actor performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan and chose to shave his head for the first time in his life as part of the spiritual journey.
Aly posted two photos on Instagram to document the moment. In the first, he is seen with his usual hairstyle, while the second shows him making a victory sign with a completely shaved head, his face partially covered with a mask. Alongside the pictures, he shared a meaningful quote from Prophet Muhammad. He wrote in the caption, Alhamdulillah “Performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj”, And he said Equal to the performance of Hajj with me”. - Prophet Muhammad. #Umrah2025."
Check out Aly Goni's post below:
His girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, reacted with heart emojis, showing her love and support. His sister, Ilham Goni, and former co-star, Shireen Mirza, also showered him with affectionate messages. Fans admired Aly’s devotion and praised his spiritual journey, making his post a special moment for many. One user wrote, "MashaAllah Bhai, Allah iska ajar de." Actors and Goni's friends Krishna Mukherjee, Adaa Khan, Mahhi Vij, and Arjit Taneja also commented on his post.
Over the years, Aly Goni has been part of several popular shows, like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Naagin 3, and Dil Hi Toh Hai. He has also made a mark in reality TV by participating in Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9.
Shark Tank India 4's Ritesh Agarwal celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘One thing has never changed...’