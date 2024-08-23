Rubina Dilaik makes a comeback with Palaash Muchhal’s film Hum Tum Maktoob; Reunites with Rajpal Yadav

Rubina Dilaik, the mother of two baby girls was on a break as she was busy being a hands-on mother. Now, the actress is ready to make a comeback on the big screen with Palaash Muchhal’s film, Hum Tum Maktoob. For this film, she will reunite with her co-actor Rajpal Yadav, with whom she made her big screen debut.

On 21 August, director Palaash Muchhal shared a post where one can see Rubina Dilaik, Rajpal Yadav, Palak Muchhal and others performing puja at the commencement of the film, Hum Tum Maqtoob.In the caption, he wrote, “Here we roll the camera once again. This time for a very special film #humtummaktoob”

Fans and other celebrities showered their love and warm messages in the comment section. Most of them wrote “Congratulations,” while a few others wrote, “All the best for the film!” Fans of Rubina Dilaik are excited to see her on the big screens again.

For the unversed, this is not Rubiina Dilaik’s first collaboration with Palaash Muchhal or Rajpal Yadav. She has worked with them for her debut Hindi film, Ardh. Hiten Tejwani also starred in the 2022 film.

Besides Bollywood, Rubina Dilaik is an established television actress, with popular shows like Punar Vivah, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Choti Bahu, among others. She has also worked in the Punjabi film industry as she made her debut this year with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. The talented actress has also extensively explored the reality television space and carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry.

Talking about her personal front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018 after years of dating. The duo welcomed twin girls on 27 November 2023, named Jeeva and Edhaa. The happy parents announced the news to the world a month after the delivery. Currently, they are enjoying the new phase.

